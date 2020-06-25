Grab PH eyes new scheme to protect food couriers vs no-show customers

MANILA, Philippines — Food couriers of Grab Philippines may no longer need to shell out money to pay for the orders of their customers soon.

This as the Transportation Network Vehicle Services firm bared a new system that will protect its drivers against unreasonable cancellation of food orders or no-show customers.

During the online hearing of the House committee on trade and industry, Grab spokesperson Atty. Nicka Hosaka said the new scheme may be implemented around August this year.

“Currently , ang majority ng ating users (the majority of our users and) with our merchants as well, what really happens is if the delivery partner goes to our restaurants to order on behalf of the consumer, then the delivery partner will advance the payment… In the face of no show, Grab will reimburse the delivery partner 100%,” Hosaka told lawmakers.

“Moving towards August, we will be implementing this model whereby pagdating sa restaurant (once a food couriers arrives at a restaurant), the delivery partner will not need to bring out any cash. He will simply pick up the order and the restaurant already receives the payment straight via the app,” Hosaka added.

Once the food courier has picked up the order, the courier will just receive the payment from the customer once the food items have been delivered.

“Ito ngayon ay meron tayong mine-maintain na driver wallet na tinatawag natin. So kung ano ‘yung kokolektahin niya from the eater, ‘yun naman ang made-debit sa kanyang wallet,” Hosaka said.

(Food couriers have what we call driver wallet. So, whatever they collect from the customer, it will be debited from their wallet.)

In case a customer does not show up to pick up their order, nothing will be taken away from their “driver wallet,” which has a maintaining balance of P1,500 to P2,000.

This, however, can be cashed out by their food couriers anytime, said Hosaka.

Under House Bill No. 6958 or the Food and Grocery Delivery Services Protection Act, filed by Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr., cancellation of confirmed orders when the items are already in the possession of the delivery rider or in transit to the customer will be prohibited.

The bill covers “instances wherein customers order food and/or grocery items for the purpose of pranking or those who have no genuine intention of availing of the services which causes damage and undue duress to the delivery riders and their corresponding service providers.”

