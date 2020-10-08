Grab PH to post bail for detained Grab driver who allegedly attacked cop in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines on Thursday said they will help post bail for the release of Mary Florence Norial, one of its drivers who is now in jail in Taguig after supposedly assaulting a police officer.

“We have received reports regarding one of our driver-partners who was detained after allegedly disrespecting a police officer. The safety and welfare of our driver-partners remain top priority for us at Grab. We are currently coordinating with the family of our driver-partner, and we will provide bail assistance for her immediate release,” read the statement from Grab Philippines Media Team.

“We will update everyone as soon as relevant information on this investigation becomes available,” it added.

On Oct. 6, Tuesday, Norial was detained in Ususan, Taguig police station after she was accused of assaulting Police Captain Ronald Saquilayan near a coffee shop in Taguig.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Norial said she had an argument with Saquilayan, who was blocking her way at the driveway. She said the policeman hit her using a car door.

According to the police report, however, it was Norial who shouted and continuously knocked on Saquilayan’s car door.

Mirza Miguel Shahzad, Norial’s partner, said they are still waiting for the resolution of the Taguig Prosecutor’s Office on the complaints of alarm and scandal, direct assault and disobedience of a person in authority that were filed by the police.

