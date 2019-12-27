Grab Your Chimichangas: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Is in the Works at Marvel
It’s been almost two years since we last saw Deadpool and his merry band of antiheroes, and fans have been patiently waiting for updates on the third installment since Ryan Reynolds confirmed another film was on the way back in January 2019. The fate of the movie franchise and its titular character have been in limbo since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, but during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds revealed that the third film is indeed underway with Marvel Studios at the wheel.
“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds answered when asked about a potential third film. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy.”
Reynolds previously teased fans about the future of the iconic Merc with a Mouth by sharing a photo on Twitter showing him standing in front of the well-known Marvel Studios logo. “Auditioned for the role of ‘Anthony Stark,'” he captioned the photo. “Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground.”
Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019
Only time will tell where Deadpool and his friends will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’re excited to see what Reynolds and Marvel will come up with! Now that Marvel has the rights to many of its most popular heroes, including the ever-absent X-Men, we may finally see Deadpool teaming up with his comic-book comrades. Maybe one of them will explain what exactly happened after Deadpool 2‘s wild postcredits scene basically eradicated the film?