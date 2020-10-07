Grab Your Picnic Blanket, Moonlight Cinema Is Returning Around The Country From Next Month

Outdoor cinema fave Moonlight Cinema has announced it’s set to return to inner-city spots in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide this summer.

Returning for its 25th year, the series will be kicking off in selected cities from November and carrying through to April next year, exact season dates for each city are due to be announced over the coming weeks, with the December program set to drop sometime next month.

If you’re unfamiliar with the format, Moonlight Cinema takes place in sprawling parklands in metro cities, letting movie lovers take in the very lush film experience over a summer sunset.

Returning in the time of a global pandemic means the series’ outdoor spaces will look a little different this year around. Organisers say they’re rolling out a range of initiatives in line with local health guidelines for each state, included limited venue capacities, COVID-safety marshals, increased hygiene facilities and social distancing measures. See opening dates below.

Moonlight Cinema 2020/2021 opening dates

November 2020

Roma Street Parkland, Brisbane

November 2020

Centennial Park, Sydney

December 2020

Botanic Park, Adelaide

December 2020

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

January 2021

Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne