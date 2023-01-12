Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)8797.jpg

Philadelphia, US – Newsfile Corp. – January 12, 2023 – It is alleged that Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) and its officers failed to disclose that Silvergate’s platform lacked basic controls to detect money laundering and that as a result certain Silvergate customers were able to engage in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million, exposing Silvergate to regulatory scrutiny and damages.

Current Silvergate shareholders who have continuously held shares since at least November 9, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/silvergate-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at [email protected], or call 267-507-6085.

