GrabMart expands Metro Manila operations

GrabMart — which started as an on-demand grocery and essentials delivery service of Grab to support consumers during community quarantine brought by the Covid-19 pandemic — has expanded its coverage in all 17 cities of Metro Manila.

With over 150 outlets ranging from leading supermarkets and convenience stores to specialty stores and smaller retailers, Grab users can now purchase over-the-counter medicines, fresh produce and meat products and home internet solutions, among others.

Its partnerships include supermarket brands like Ultramega and Fisher Supermarket; convenience stores such as Lawson, Shell Select, and Mini Mart; fresh produce and meat products stores Zagana, Meat Depot, The Meat Market by Holly Farms and Les Aunor Farmer’s Market; drugstores Generika and Family Doc as well as specialty stores including the Smart and PLDT Home.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies to be agile and to act quickly to support the needs of their fellowmen. By tapping on existing technologies, our extensive delivery network, and operational footprint, we were able to quickly scale GrabMart in Metro Manila to help more Filipinos purchase their essential needs. This is just the beginning as we will continue to double down on our expansion efforts to serve more Filipinos,” GrabMart & GrabFood Philippines head EJ Dela Vega said.

“GrabMart has changed the way consumers buy their goods online. Today, Grab users can get farm fresh produce in less than an hour, delighting not just our customers but also our farmers. Instant commerce has finally arrived in the Philippines,” Zagana CEO Josh Aragon noted.

GrabMart was first rolled out in April 2020 starting with retail partners like Robinsons Supermarket, Great Deals E-commerce, Family Mart, Starbucks at Home, ASSI Fresh Plaza, Fetch! Naturals, Dog City and Barcino.