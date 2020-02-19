“‘Graduate na ako’: Julia Barretto no longer wants to have a permanent love team partner”

Julia Barretto also made it clear that working again with Joshua Garcia is far from happening anytime soon.

In what she previously described as one of her most challenging roles to date, Julia Barretto bravely took on not just one but two characters for the upcoming iWant series I AM U.

Barretto, who plays two girls with opposite personalities but looks extremely identical to each other, admitted that she’s into edgier roles now.

“At this point, feeling ko I’m just very, very grateful that I’ve been trusted with projects that are not the usual that I’ve done before. I’m glad na nakakapaglaro na ako — that I’m more free to do some scenes and some roles that take risks; that now I can take roles fearlessly; that now I can be the actress that I always wanted to be,” she revealed.

Sharing her excitement to work with various actors and actresses in the near future, she said: “I am now able to just be free. I’m just very excited kasi magkakaroon na ako ng opportunities with other actors and actresses.”

Barretto also stressed that she’s already done getting paired with a permanent love team partner.

“Graduate na ako sa being permanent in a love team. I’m blessed to have experienced that. Don’t get me wrong. I have graduated from that phase in my career. And ‘yung kilig naman you know I still enjoy doing rom-coms. And hopefully I can still do rom-dramas and more edgier roles,” she said.

Meanwhile, she made it clear that she respects the decision of Garcia to still be in a love team.

“Siguro ‘yung choice ni Joshua to still be in that path in his career which is in the love team phase, I respect that. Ako kasi I think I’ve graduated from that phase. And I’m very happy to be already in the phase of my career na mas mature na ‘yung nagagawa ko. Na mas marami na po akong nakakatrabaho. And mas free na po ako sa pagpili ng projects,” she said.

The Kapamilya star added: “Hindi na po ako parang nasa isang box na lang po. Parang I can now explore as an actress. You know, the different genres and to be able to work with different leading men and different kinds of materials, different kinds of directors.”

On working again with Garcia on a project, Barretto said it’s possible but is something that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“Have I outgrown him as a love team? Yes, definitely. Pero kung magkaka-work kami ulit, I mean I have no problem. Pero that’s in the far future pa. Parang I’m still working on you know, Julia as an individual and Julia as the actress,” she said.

While Barretto admitted she felt the pressure coming from the successes of her previous projects, the actress stated she’s more focused now on delivering quality performances rather than living up to the expectations of other people.

“You know, in every way I can I just wanna do my best and I just wanna push myself whenever I perform. Siguro tumanda na rin ako. Siguro if younger, mas parang nape-pressure ako because there’s so many expectations to live up to. Ngayon I only have one goal. It’s always to deliver and perform,” she said.

Asked which among the two characters in the series she liked playing more, she said: “Very interesting. Gusto ko sila pareho because they both have an edge. And may kulo sila parehas na gusto nilang ilabas.”

She added: “More ako na-enjoy ko si Rose. Kasi si Rose ‘yung makikilala mo akala mo kilala na pero hindi mo alam kung ano ‘yung ipapakita niya.”

Julia, who stars alongside Tony Labrusca in the project, was previously paired to Garcia.

The two last worked together on the zombie thriller Block Z.

Garcia, on the other hand, is currently paired with actress Janella Salvador.

Meanwhile, I AM U, co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Idea First Company, will start streaming on iWant on Wednesday, February 26.

Also included in the cast are Ina Raymundo, Richard Quan, Cedrick Juan, Kokoy De Santos, Adrianna So, Claire Ruiz, Lander Vera Perez, Yayo Aguila, Jenny Miller.