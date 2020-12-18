“Grae Fernandez on working with Kira Balinger: ‘Natural na naramdaman ko ang chemistry’”

‘Ang sa Iyo ay Akin’ actor Grae Fernandez reacts to his co-star Kira Balinger getting kilig over him.

After being cast along with Kira Balinger as new additions to the cast of Ang sa Iyo ay Akin , Grae Fernandez said he is very thankful for his current project.

“Of course I’m very, very fortunate na nagkatrabaho ako kahit sa ganitong panahon na may pandemic nga. It’s very hard to get work at this point. So I’m very thankful and also have this sense of luck nag-ta-translate dun sa pagtatrabahao actually. So medyo yung pleasure of this blessing madadala mo dun sa trabaho mo, na yun yung ginagawa mong fuel to the fire for every day of work. So parang hindi na ako napapagod actually. I’m very enthusiastic about what I’m doing,” he said.

The 19-year-old actor said he already knew he had strong chemistry with Kira as early as their first shooting day for the series.

“Ako kasi parang yung chemistry talaga for me, it’s either it’s there or it’s not. So first day pa lang actually naramdaman ko na may chemistry nga kami. We worked well off of each other kami ni Kira. So hindi kami nahirapan sa trabaho pag mga kilig scenes. Dahil sa natural na naramdaman ko ang chemistry na hindi mo nga kaya i-manufacture or pilitin, it’s either wala yun or nandiyan. Dahil sa chemistry na yun na naramdaman ko nung first day pa lang, parang na-feel ko na maganda yung kakalabasan ng mga eksena sa aspect na yun. First day pa lang alam mo na there’s no wall to break kay Kira eh. So, you can do anything your character needs to do in the context of the story,” he revealed.

As one of the promising new love teams in the country, Grae said he is very thankful to his co-star and the entire production team.

