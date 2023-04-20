Grammer at Auto Shanghai 2023: Innovation, Customer Focus, Sustainability

Innovation: e-air vents support clean surfaces in minimalist interiors

Customer focus: agile organization scores with flexibility and speed

Sustainability: new headrest concept saves 80% CO 2

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative solutions from one of the market leaders in automotive interiors: At the Auto Shanghai 2023, Grammer will be showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of center consoles, headrests, armrests, and other components for customers in China. From April 18 to 27, the company welcomes visitors of the leading trade show for the Asian automotive industry at its booth 1BB011 in Hall 1.2H. Highlights include new solutions for electrical air vents and sustainable headrests concepts that drastically improve the CO 2 footprint of this product.

Adhering to the Group’s vision of providing excellent solutions for mobile and the mission of “mutual benefit from wholehearted delivery”, Grammer China provides reliable products and fast-response services for vehicle customers and end users in China. With the increasing development of intelligent electric vehicles, the competitive differences and personalization of various OEMs mainly lie in software and interiors. For the interiors, they lie in the following aspects:

More intelligent: for instance, higher levels of automation and more intelligent interaction help realize more convenient and intelligent operation and control.

Sustainable: more attention is paid to environmental protection and sustainability regarding the selection of materials, for example, the use of recyclable materials to reduce the impact on environment. Regarding the use of recyclable materials, Grammer has formed a complete solution after years of exploration, which has been applied to the existing products. Grammer is still working with more and more OEMs to improve the application of recyclable materials in new products.

More personalized: mainly reflected in the application of interiors with multiscenes, the rapid iteration of modeling and function, and fast response.

“To integrate all resources in the region, Grammer established a regional headquarters in 2019. In order to better serve customers and meet the growing business needs, Grammer set up Hefei, Shenyang, Harbin and Qingdao Plants. In 2024, Grammer will build 3 more plants to provide customers with overall solutions. With increased passenger car seat product line, Grammer has got access to seat business of international brand new energy OEMs and traditional OEMs; it has realized the global integration of the Speaker Grille business, increased investment in China’s local Speaker Grille business, and continuously increased investment for the R&D team. The number of R&D engineers in China has increased from 53 in 2019 to 109 in 2023, and an innovation team has also been organized in China. Grammer continuously optimizes the supply chain to exceed the requirements & expectations of Global & Local OEMs.” Mr.Guoqiang Li, Global COO & President of Region APAC mentioned.

“With the rapidly growing business and the changing market environment, as a supplier, Grammer must constantly seek optimization to meet and exceed customer requirements. In 2022, Grammer provided customers with passenger car seating solutions in China. Integrating the long-term accumulated technology and experience in commercial vehicle seats, Grammer is committed to meeting customers’ needs for comfort, multi-scene application and development cycle. Grammer China has got access to the seat business of 4 models of 1 OEM over 1 year after its official entering in the passenger car market. It is believed that with the launch of new factories and new projects, the development of its passenger car seating business will surely enter the stage of fast and sustainable development!” Mr.Guoqiang Li said.

“In terms of development times, the clocks in China tick faster than elsewhere. Those who are agile, quick, and flexible have a clear competitive advantage on this highly dynamic market. For Grammer, the focus has therefore always been on astrong local footprint in China“, says Harald Schulmeyer, Vice President of R&D Automotive in Grammer Global and Region EMEA. “With local engineering, manufacturing, and sourcing, we can react directly to customer requests and are able to implement them quickly. For cross-regional projects, for example, our best experts worldwide work closely with local teams to ensure proximity to the customer.” The success proves Grammer right: Advanced interior components made by Grammer can be found in various European models for the Chinese market and are also chosen by Chinese players. With its broad product portfolio and the combination between established experience and agility, Grammer addresses the more traditionally positioned OEMs as well as new players. The booth with advanced interior solutions at Auto Shanghai reflects this “best of both worlds” approach.

With continuous efforts and explorations in recent years, Grammer has made breakthrough in the following areas: The application of interior glass ornaments to the models ready for mass-production, development of music headrest for driving with comfort and safety tips, and the wide application of sliding console developed by the local Chinese team to major OEMs.

Material is key: sustainable headrests

What influences the CO 2 balance of a product the most? Grammer experts have analyzed and evaluated this question, using the example of headrests. With an amazing result: It is neither resource consumption nor logistics that represent the most important lever within the CO 2 footprint. It is the materials used: Grammer is showing three headrests in Shanghai with their individual CO 2 footprints in figures – a standard solution, an evolution, using “green” steel and recyclable materials, and finally a “radical” solution, made exclusively of bio- or nature-derived foams, fabrics etc. This solution thus enables CO 2 savings of 80 percent compared with standard headrests.

New e-airvents support clean interior design

Another innovative highlight in Grammer’s interior components range meets the future trend of minimalist design with closed, clean, and seamless surfaces: At the booth in Hall 1.2H the new product line of electric air vents will be shown for the first time. This new generation of airvents is electronically controlled and provides indirect air flow. That means that passengers regulate temperature and ventilation in the car exclusively via the air conditioning system and leave the rest to the e-air vents.

Ergonomic and comfortable for the Chinese market : From Commerciel vehicle seating to passenger car seating

Last year alone, Grammer delivered around 1.9 million commercial vehicle seats worldwide, and around ten million people come in close contact with these products every day – most of them as professional drivers of trucks, buses, agricultural machinery, construction vehicles, forklifts, and many other types of commercial vehicles. A small selection of the current CV seat portfolio can also be seen in Shanghai. In China, Grammer will now use this invaluable expertise for car seats for the first time. With the new business approach Grammer is leveraging its long-term experience in the seating business and the synergies of its Chinese relationships with OEM customers. In close cooperation with its partner Ningbo Jifeng, Grammer China will jointly offer complete passenger car seating systems for this growth market.

Company profile

Grammer AG, headquartered in Ursensollen, Germany, is active in two business segments: Grammer develops and supplies high-quality interior and operating systems as well as innovative thermoplastic components for the global automotive industry. For trucks, trains, buses, and off-road vehicles, Grammer is a full-service provider of driver and passenger seats. Currently, Grammer AG employs around 14,000 people in 19 countries worldwide, with sales of around 2.2 billion euros in 2022. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges as well as via the Xetra electronic trading system.