Grammy-Winning Soweto Gospel Choir Announce Humongous 2023 Australian Regional Tour

Grammy Award-winning African-American ensemble Soweto Gospel Choir are packing their bags for a marathon four-month stint down under, announcing a monumental 69-date Australian tour that will see them visit fans across dozens of metropolitan and regional hubs.
Kicking off in August and wrapping up in November, the tour will see the group bring their acclaimed Hope show, filled with politically-charged African-American spirituals, gospel, folk, and contemporary music, across all mainland states and territories.
SGC Hope 2023
Presented by Adelaide Fringe Festival’s own Andrew Kay, Soweto Gospel Choir’s new show is filled with songs of protest and freedom, inspired by everything from Mandela’s South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King’s 1950s America, and incorporating works by legendary artists such as James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
“It’s always a special treat to bring the unique and inspirational power of Soweto Gospel Choir to Aussie shores,” presenter Kay said in a press statement. “The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled, and following a smash season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, we’re excited to share their extraordinary talent with the rest of Australia.”
As well as a dozens of Hope show dates, encompassing a special one-night-only performance at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on October 10th as part of the iconic venue’s 50th anniversary celebrations (full list of dates and venues down below), the group’s trip down under will also see them play at the 2023 Brisbane Festival alongside Paul Kelly, as well as deliver two blockbuster sets as part of the Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs.
While here in Australia, Soweto Gospel Choir will also team up with legendary Australian DJ Groove Terminator for a special celebration of house music dubbed History of House, playing an extra eight more shows across Darwin, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine.
Dates & Venues
- Wednesday, 16th August – Margaret River Heart, Margaret River, WA
- Thursday, 17th August – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany, WA
- Sunday, 20th August, Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA
- Tuesday, 22nd August – Redcliffe Entertainment Centre, Redcliffe, QLD
- Wednesday, 23rd August – The J, Noosa, QLD
- Thursday, 24th August – The J, Noosa, QLD
- Friday, 25th August – Brolga Theatre & Convention Centre, Maryborough, QLD
- Saturday, 26th August – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg, QLD
- Sunday, 27th August – Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay, QLD
- Tuesday, 29th August – Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville, QLD
- Friday, 1st September – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
- Sunday, 3rd September – The Proserpine Entertainment Centre, Proserpine, QLD
- Tuesday, 5th September – Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Gladstone, QLD
- Wednesday, 6th September – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton, QLD
- Friday, 8th September – The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD
- Saturday, 9th September – Byron Bay Community Theatre, Byron Bay, NSW
- Sunday, 10th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
- Tuesday, 12th September – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
- Thursday, 14th September – The Q Theatre, Penrith, NSW
- Saturday, 16th September – Araluen Theatre, Alice Springs, NT
- Wednesday, 20th September – City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW
- Thursday, 21st September – Performing Arts Culture Cessnock, Cessnock, NSW
- Friday, 22nd September – Seraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW
- Saturday, 23rd September – C.EX Coffs, Coffs Harbour, NSW
- Sunday, 24th September – Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree, NSW
- Tuesday, 26th September – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth, NSW
- Wednesday, 27th September – Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo, NSW
- Thursday, 28th September – Orange Civic Theatre, Orange, NSW
- Friday, 29th September – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst, NSW
- Saturday, 30th September – The Art House, Wyong, NSW
- Sunday, 1st October – Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW
- Tuesday, 3rd October – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta, NSW
- Wednesday, 4th October – Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong, NSW
- Thursday, 5th October – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulbourn, NSW
- Saturday, 7th October – Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, Springwood, NSW
- Sunday, 8th October – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW
- Tuesday, 10th October – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
- Thursday, 12th October – Westside Performing Arts Centre, Mooroopna, VIC
- Friday, 13th October – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, VIC
- Saturday, 14th October – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC
- Sunday, 15th October – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, VIC
- Tuesday, 17th October – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
- Wednesday, 18th October – Bunjil Place, Narre Warren, VIC
- Thursday, 19th October – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC
- Sunday, 22nd October – Costa Hall, Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong, VIC
- Tuesday, 24th October – The Clocktower Centre, Moonee Ponds, VIC
- Wednesday, 25th October – Karralyka Centre, Ringwood, VIC
- Thursday, 26th October – Forge Theatre & Arts Hub, Bairnsdale, VIC
- Friday, 27th October – The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, Sale, VIC
- Sunday, 29th October – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC
- Tuesday, 31st October – Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta, VIC
- Wednesday, 1st November – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, VIC
- Sunday, 5th November – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra, ACT
- Tuesday, 7th November – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, WA
- Wednesday, 8th November – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA
- Thursday, 9th November – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA
- Saturday, 11th November – Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide, SA
