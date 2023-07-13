Grammy-Winning Soweto Gospel Choir Announce Humongous 2023 Australian Regional Tour

Grammy Award-winning African-American ensemble Soweto Gospel Choir are packing their bags for a marathon four-month stint down under, announcing a monumental 69-date Australian tour that will see them visit fans across dozens of metropolitan and regional hubs.

Kicking off in August and wrapping up in November, the tour will see the group bring their acclaimed Hope show, filled with politically-charged African-American spirituals, gospel, folk, and contemporary music, across all mainland states and territories.

SGC Hope 2023

Presented by Adelaide Fringe Festival’s own Andrew Kay, Soweto Gospel Choir’s new show is filled with songs of protest and freedom, inspired by everything from Mandela’s South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King’s 1950s America, and incorporating works by legendary artists such as James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

“It’s always a special treat to bring the unique and inspirational power of Soweto Gospel Choir to Aussie shores,” presenter Kay said in a press statement. “The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled, and following a smash season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, we’re excited to share their extraordinary talent with the rest of Australia.”

As well as a dozens of Hope show dates, encompassing a special one-night-only performance at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on October 10th as part of the iconic venue’s 50th anniversary celebrations (full list of dates and venues down below), the group’s trip down under will also see them play at the 2023 Brisbane Festival alongside Paul Kelly, as well as deliver two blockbuster sets as part of the Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs.

While here in Australia, Soweto Gospel Choir will also team up with legendary Australian DJ Groove Terminator for a special celebration of house music dubbed History of House, playing an extra eight more shows across Darwin, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine.

You can peep the dates and details, as listed on their website, down below.

Tickets on sale now here

Wednesday, 16th August – Margaret River Heart, Margaret River, WA

Thursday, 17th August – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany, WA

Sunday, 20th August, Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 22nd August – Redcliffe Entertainment Centre, Redcliffe, QLD

Wednesday, 23rd August – The J, Noosa, QLD

Thursday, 24th August – The J, Noosa, QLD

Friday, 25th August – Brolga Theatre & Convention Centre, Maryborough, QLD

Saturday, 26th August – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg, QLD

Sunday, 27th August – Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay, QLD

Tuesday, 29th August – Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville, QLD

Friday, 1st September – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Sunday, 3rd September – The Proserpine Entertainment Centre, Proserpine, QLD

Tuesday, 5th September – Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, Gladstone, QLD

Wednesday, 6th September – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton, QLD

Friday, 8th September – The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD

Saturday, 9th September – Byron Bay Community Theatre, Byron Bay, NSW

Sunday, 10th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, 12th September – The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Thursday, 14th September – The Q Theatre, Penrith, NSW

Saturday, 16th September – Araluen Theatre, Alice Springs, NT

Wednesday, 20th September – City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, 21st September – Performing Arts Culture Cessnock, Cessnock, NSW

Friday, 22nd September – Seraton Theatre, Grafton, NSW

Saturday, 23rd September – C.EX Coffs, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sunday, 24th September – Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree, NSW

Tuesday, 26th September – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth, NSW

Wednesday, 27th September – Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo, NSW

Thursday, 28th September – Orange Civic Theatre, Orange, NSW

Friday, 29th September – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, 30th September – The Art House, Wyong, NSW

Sunday, 1st October – Glasshouse, Port Macquarie, NSW

Tuesday, 3rd October – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta, NSW

Wednesday, 4th October – Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, 5th October – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulbourn, NSW

Saturday, 7th October – Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub, Springwood, NSW

Sunday, 8th October – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW

Tuesday, 10th October – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 12th October – Westside Performing Arts Centre, Mooroopna, VIC

Friday, 13th October – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, VIC

Saturday, 14th October – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 15th October – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, VIC

Tuesday, 17th October – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Wednesday, 18th October – Bunjil Place, Narre Warren, VIC

Thursday, 19th October – Ballarat Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, 22nd October – Costa Hall, Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong, VIC

Tuesday, 24th October – The Clocktower Centre, Moonee Ponds, VIC

Wednesday, 25th October – Karralyka Centre, Ringwood, VIC

Thursday, 26th October – Forge Theatre & Arts Hub, Bairnsdale, VIC

Friday, 27th October – The Wedge Performing Arts Centre, Sale, VIC

Sunday, 29th October – Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC

Tuesday, 31st October – Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta, VIC

Wednesday, 1st November – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, VIC

Sunday, 5th November – Llewellyn Hall, Canberra, ACT

Tuesday, 7th November – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, WA

Wednesday, 8th November – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA

Thursday, 9th November – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA

Saturday, 11th November – Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide, SA

