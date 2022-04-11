Grammys Producer Apologises For ‘In Memoriam’ Exclusions Such As Joey Jordison

Slipknot’s late drummer Joey Jordison was left out of the Grammys’ annual “In Memorium” segment earlier this month, which raised the ire of the band’s fanbase.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston addressed the various omissions, explaining that the Recording Academy ultimately decides who features in the “In Memoriam” segment. “Anybody who feels left out or feels almost snubbed by an in memoriam, I think from the bottom of our hearts, there can only be apologies because we go into this show only wanting to bring joy and love to people with music,” Winston said.

Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot. He played on the band’s first four albums: Slipknot (1999), Iowa (2001), Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses (2004), and All Hope Is Gone (2008). Jordison co-wrote and played drums on ‘Before I Forget’, which won a Grammy in 2006 for Best Metal Performance. He also appeared prominently on ‘Wait and Bleed’, ‘Left Behind’, ‘My Plague’, ‘Duality’, ‘Vermillion’ and ‘Psychosocial’, all of which were nominated for Grammy Awards.

Jordison died in his sleep on 26th July, 2021. He was 46 years old. Although no cause of death has been revealed, Jordison was known to have suffered from acute transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that previously brought about a temporary loss of movement in his legs.

