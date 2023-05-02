Grand and People’s Choice Stevie® Award Winners Announced in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Cisco Systems Named Organization of the Year; More Than 9,300 Were Cast in the Public Vote

FAIRFAX, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie Award trophies, plus nine winners of a People’s Choice public vote, in its 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the only awards to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the entire 29-nation Asia-Pacific region. All organizations in the region are eligible to submit nominations to the competition.



Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the various categories were announced on 6 April. Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 150 executives worldwide acting as judges. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June at 2:00 pm KST. Tickets for the event are now on sale .

The 2023 Grand Stevie® Award for Most Honored Organization of the Year goes to Cisco Systems, Bangalore, India with 28.5 award points. This award could not be applied for directly. The award is determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

Grand Stevie Awards are also presented to the highest-scoring nomination from each of the four nations that submitted the most nominations to the competition. Three of the four highest rated nominations in the competition are in the Innovation in Thought Leadership awards categories.

Australia: Street Science, of Brisbane, Queensland, for their “Creating Future Innovators” nomination, a Gold Stevie Award winner for Innovation in Thought Leadership, with an average score of 8.78/10.

China: Wharf China Estates Limited, Hong Kong, winner of a Gold Stevie for their nomination “CQIFS -The Gate” for Innovation in Consumer Events (8.56/10).

India: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, New Delhi, for their nomination “Parivartan – Prison to pride by IndianOil,” a Silver Stevie winner for Innovation in Thought Leadership, average score 8.70/10.

Philippines: The nomination of Kelvin Lester K. Lee, SEC Commissioner, by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines, which won a Gold Stevie for Thought Leader of the Year with an average score of 8.83/10.

More than 9,300 votes were cast over the past three weeks in the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a long-time feature of Stevie Awards programs but a first-time public vote as part of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Each People’s Choice winner received at least 100 votes; the minimum number required to be eligible to win:

Business Products & Services: VA Platinum, Bright, Victoria, Australia

Startup – Business Products: m360, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Startup – Business Services: Aedium Design Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Consumer Products & Services: Empire East Land Holdings, Inc., Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Health Care Industries: TCI Co., Ltd., Taipei, Taiwan

Non-Profit Organizations and NGOs: ANUDIP Foundation for Social Welfare, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Social Impact Companies: Newport World Resorts, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Technology Industries: HP India Sales Private Limited, Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Tech Startup – Services: m360, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines

These honorees will receive crystal People’s Choice Stevie Award trophies.

The 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 19 markets including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, China including Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 800 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

“Organizations have had to become more creative than ever to serve their customers and stay ahead of the curve since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Thought Leadership achievements shown in the Grand Stevie-winning nominations are exceptional and are paving a new standard for business in the Asia-Pacific region, ” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. “We commend all of this year’s Stevie Award winners for their achievements, and we look forward to celebrating them on 27 June.”

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 27 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com .

