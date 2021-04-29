Grand Lapa Macau Rebrands as Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau

MACAU, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — To mark Grand Lapa Macau’s rebranding to “Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau” in 2021, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau announced today that it will be celebrating its new hotel brand with a collection of new experiences created for families and couples beginning this summer. Possessing a distinctive charm, the iconic heritage hotel in Macau is set to bring Artyzen’s ethos of Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom to life.



An extraordinary replica of the “Window of Tomar” is displayed at the grand staircase of the hotel at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau. The original Window at the Convent of Christ in Tomar, Portugal was carved in stone in 1510 and symbolises the heroism of seafarers during the Age of Discovery. Carved by a team of artists at Lisbon’s famous Fundação Ricardo Espirito Santo, the replica is one-third the size of the original at four metres high, two metres wide and weighs 400 kilograms.



Exclusively for Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, Carlos Marreiros, as one of Macau’s most beloved homegrown talents, created “Happy People in Macau”, a series of beautiful, intricate panels that grace the walls of the hotel reception. Through this magnificent artwork, he illustrates the vibrant, cross-cultural landscape of Macau.



Set in the heart of the city, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is the only urban resort to offer the perfect escape designed for everyone with the luxurious resort spa, swimming pool, and Kids Co.



Artfully designed with Sino Portuguese influences, every room features an exquisite blue-and-white art piece that pays tribute to Macau’s Portuguese heritage and is hand-crafted by renowned Macanese artist, Carlos Marreiros.

A series of inaugural events under the new brand are planned to take place this June to welcome all guests to play a part in the rebranding journey and to celebrate ‘Boa Vida’ – the good things in life!

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Artyzen Hotels and Resorts brand in Macau,” said Peter Wynne, Senior Vice President of Artyzen Hospitality Group. “We look forward to welcoming our guests in this artistic enclave where we celebrate the beauty of Macau’s tradition, its unique Sino-Portuguese heritage and most importantly the hospitality of the Macanese community.”

Heritage Landmark Hotel with Modern Touches

Established in 1984 as ‘The Only Urban Resort in Macau‘, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau has seen Macau grow and allowed guests from around the world to create exquisite memories. Under the new name, the hotel carries the mission to bring the brand philosophy of Artyzen Hotels and Resorts to life by infusing the wisdom of art and craftsmanship into the property and by engaging guests to discover the old and the new through bespoke experiences. The renovation was recently completed, with modern touches noticeable throughout hotel with a classic, yet contemporary design, offering refined lifestyle and leisure experiences.

Near stunning UNESCO world heritage sites, the upscale lifestyle hotel Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is abundant with nostalgic features that reflect Macau’s rich culture and art history, offering a window into the city’s culturally rich heritage.

Celebrating “Boa Vida“, a new chapter

The hotel attributes Macau’s Portuguese connection with flair, and champions “Boa Vida”. Through the hotel’s leading program “Boa Vida” – translated from Portuguese as “enjoying the good life”, the hotel encourages people to appreciate life, delicious meals, good wine, great health and friendship, and indulge in participating in tasteful events, such as the well-received Wine and Dine parties and Weekend Markets.

“We are thrilled to begin a new chapter where we bring exciting artistic and cultural elements to the hotel. We aim to be loved by guests for the relaxing resort facilities, for the personal touches and graciousness we provide, all delivered with genuine passion. We introduce a landmark, celebratory concept this summer to welcome our dearly-beloved guests in our rebranding journey,” said Mr. Rutger Verschuren, Area Vice President, Macau Operations of Artyzen Hospitality Group and General Manager of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau.

As a close friend to Macau’s community and a historically-poignant establishment within Macau, Artyzen Grand Lapa is organizing a Summer Celebration Campaign with a kick-off event in June, followed by a collection of new experiences crafted specifically for families and couples to enjoy.

The Family Package will offer a Mom and Child special spa treatment, a kids’ arts and crafts session, kids amenities package, kids care, culinary school for kids, and lots more. The Couples Package will offer the wine and dine special at Café Bela Vista, Wine Tasting by Artyzen, UNESCO Guided Walk, art gallery tour, and special offers on spa and wellness programs.

Details will be announced in June.

Photos Download

Please click here to download high resolution photos and the photo caption.

About Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau

Well established in the heart of Macau, the upscale urban and lifestyle resort Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau offers a window into the city’s culturally rich heritage. The name “Grand Lapa” draws inspiration from the prestigious Lapa district in Lisbon, Portugal, where celebrities and aristocrats reside. As a true homegrown brand, the hotel celebrates Macau’s remarkable heritage. https://artyzen.grandlapa.com

About Artyzen Hospitality Group

Artyzen Hospitality Group is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings. Launched in 2013, the Group’s branded hotel concepts and services bridge an East and West cultural understanding to create and generate profitable partnerships with developers and owners. The Group’s portfolio comprises Zitan, Artyzen Hotels and Resorts Artyzen Habitat, YaTi by Artyzen. Each hotel brand brings the Group’s philosophy of Art, Culture and Emotional Wisdom to life in a unique and contemporary way to provide culturally rewarding guest experiences. Artyzen Hospitality Group is led by a team of highly experienced and globally respected industry leaders known for innovation and talent management. The Group’s management practices reinforce their partners’ interests while upholding a strong commitment to building environmentally, socially, and culturally sustainable properties. www.artyzen.com