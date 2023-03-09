GRAND LAUNCHING OF DNATEST.ID, A COMPREHENSIVE DNA TEST IN INDONESIA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Henindo Technologies Citra Mulia (HENINDO) together with PT Regene Artifisial Inteligen (REGENE) announce the launching of a comprehensive DNA TEST under the brand name of DNAtest.id. The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Amien Soebandrio, PhD, SpMK(K), Indonesian DNA Expert, Prof. Dr. dr. Yudi Ahmad Yudianto, SpFM(K), SH, M.K, Indonesian DNA Expert, together with Henindo’s Director Luna Famiarjo, Forensic DNA Expert Putut Tjahjo Widodo, DFM, M.Si , as Henindo Operational Director and REGENE CEO Vichi Lestari.



Grand Launching of DNAtest.id by Prof. Dr. dr. Yudi Ahmad Yudianto, SpFM(K), SH, M.K, Indonesian DNA Expert; Luna Famiarjo, Henindo’s Director; Vichi Lestari, REGENE CEO: and Prof. Dr. Amien Soebandrio, PhD, SpMK(K), Indonesian DNA Expert.

The increased awareness of preventive healthcare in health industry has arouse a new habit in the society to implement a healthy lifestyle according to their genetics, such in the choice of food, diet pattern, early prevention from future potential of diseases or any type of sports in accordance to one’s genetic predisposition.

DNAtest.id is a One-Stop-Solution DNA Screening for early preventive health solution using the genetic testing. DNAtest.id covers the Nutrigenomic, Pharmacogenomic, Dermatology, early detection of allergy, immunity, cancer, cardiology, lungs, renal, digestion, liver and other diseases screening. According to Yudi Ahmad Yudianto “DNA test is an early risk detection on a disease, hence it is a very important to be accessed by the public”.

DNAtest.id as a domestic product is the most comprehensive genetic test in Indonesia’s existing market. DNATest.id, comprises of 3 main product such as DNA Screening, DNA Bloodline and DNA Private. DNA Screening is an accurate screening that unveil information in regards one’s genetic predisposition, consisting of 35 cancer traits, 13 hormone traits, and over 180 disease traits along with the nutritional needs with 34 traits including the risk of COVID-19 and its severity of illness from COVID-19 infection based on one’s genetic predisposition. On the other hand, DNA Bloodline and DNA Private is a DNA testing covering paternity and ancestry recognition. “The difference between Screening DNA and Bloodline or Private DNA is that Screening DNA make use of one’s DNA Codes while Bloodline DNA and Private DNA only examine a Non-Coded DNA” said Putut Thahjo Widodo.

In the launching event, a Talkshow with a theme of “Empowering your life with DNA test” was attended by many health industry partners such Murni Teguh Group, RS. Kramat Jati, RS. Dharmais, Mayapada Hospital, RS. UMM Malang, Puslabfor and DNA Laboratory Pusdokkes Polri, along with the representative of Dirjen P2P from Ministry of Health. The Talkshow was also participated by all other insurance practitioner, technology practitioner and venture capital. “We are very proud to be able to play part in genetic biotech world to support the acceleration of genomic industry growth in Indonesia and actively open a collaboration whether in the field of research or other commercial aspect” said Vichi Lestari.

Since its incorporation in 1996, Henindo has been a long standing and prominent company engaging in the technology and health equipment along with other pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. In the meantime, Henindo has been cooperating with more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of health equipment and pharmaceuticals distributor in Indonesia. Henindo has been trusted by many international technology counterparts and appointed as principals and distributors in engineering tools and equipment while diversifying its business in health industry.

REGENE is a genetic biotech start-up founded by Vichi Lestari and Desmond Previn, equipped with an end-to-end platform from genetic laboratory with genotyping and sequencing capabilities, genetic based therapeutic center, training center for all genomic practitioner along with research team and seasoned technologist. REGENE laboratory implement an international standard with a call-rate above 0.99, in addition to this, REGENE used a Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) to produce the DNA report thus increase the accuracy for more than 99,98%.