Grandma dead in Puerto Princesa City fire
PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — An elderly woman, who was visiting family in this city, died when a fire broke out in a seaside residential area on Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Puerto Princesa Fire Marshal C/Insp. Nilo Caabay Jr. said nine houses were affected with an estimated total damage of P200,000 in the blaze that hit Purok (zone) Huwaran in Barangay Tiniguiban at 7:46 p.m. Fire out was declared at 9 p.m.
Reports showed that her son, Roland, found the victim, Luceña Valdez, 67, in the sea a few hours after it was declared fire out.
The family said the matriarch was from Manila and only visited for the holidays. They initially thought that she made it out after her grandson tried pulling her out of the burning house.
“The structures were made of light materials and the location was in a coastal area, which made it difficult for the responders,” Caabay said.
The investigation continues to find out the cause of the fire, which reportedly started in the Valdez house.
