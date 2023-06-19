Grapevine Gathering Announces 2023 Lineup: Spacey Jane, Hayden James & More

Music and wine fest Grapevine Gathering has announced its full lineup for 2023, with Spacey Jane, The Wombats, and Hayden James leading the bill. There’ll also bem sets from AMP winners King Stingray, The Rions, Cannons, and Teenage Joans.

Vanessa Amorosi will also be along for the rise, as will emerging indie act Bella Amor. See the full lineup and ticketing details below.

Spacey Jane: ‘Hardlight’

[embedded content]

Grapevine Gathering will circle the country with five dates locked in throughout October. It’ll all kick off on Saturday, 7th October at Rochford Estate in Victoria, before hopping through Sirromet Wines in Queensland, Sandalford Wines in WA, Hope Estate in NSW, and finally landing at Serafino Wines in South Australia on Sunday, 22nd October.

It’s been a couple of hairy years for Grapevine Gathering, with the Hunter Valley leg of the festival being canned four days out from beginning in January 2022, due to the NSW Government changing the rules around large gatherings in the midst of the COVID wave.

It followed a number of postponements and cancellations by the festival due to the general chaos of the pandemic.

Grapevine Gathering 2023 Lineup

Spacey Jane

The Wombats [Aus Exclusive]

Hayden James [Aus Exclusive]

King Stingray

Vanessa Amorosi

Cannons

The Rions

Teenage Joans

Bella Amor

Hosted by Lucy and Nikki

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 7th October – Rochford Estate, VIC

Sunday, 8th October – Sirromet Wines, QLD

Saturday, 14th October – Sandalford Wines, WA

Saturday, 21st October – Hope Estate, NSW

Sunday, 22nd October – Serafino Wines, SA

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday 21st of June at 6PM AEST via Grapevine Gathering. Remaining tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 22nd June.

Further Reading

CMC Rocks QLD Announces Dates for 2024

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce Lead Queenscliff Music Festival’s 2023 Lineup