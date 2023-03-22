Graphisoft’s Archicad Collaborate makes leading BIM technology more accessible through new subscription offeringGRAPHISOFT.jpg

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today introduces Archicad Collaborate. This subscription-based offer combines award-winning Archicad for architectural design with BIMcloud SaaS for fast, efficient, secure access to shared projects in real-time — all at an affordable price point.

Unlike other BIM software providers that charge additional fees for cloud services, Archicad Collaborate lowers the barrier to entry by offering award-winning BIMcloud SaaS as part of the Archicad subscription price in the user-friendly online Graphisoft Store. “Customers demand powerful solutions that are easy to acquire, learn, and use,” said Márton Kiss, Vice President of Product Success at Graphisoft. “Archicad Collaborate allows practices to acquire both Archicad and BIMcloud SaaS at a price even smaller firms can afford.”

Archicad Collaborate includes:

Archicad — a robust design solution with a world-renowned user-friendly interface that makes it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market.

— a robust design solution with a world-renowned user-friendly interface that makes it the most efficient and intuitive software on the market. BIMcloud Software as a Service — users access their data via a secure cloud solution for fast, flexible, secure access to shared projects in real-time.

— users access their data via a secure cloud solution for fast, flexible, secure access to shared projects in real-time. Exclusive data and collaboration services that maximize the value of the subscription, including access to Graphisoft Learn courses and training materials; emergency licenses and technical support; Redshift by Maxon, a high-end rendering tool; PARAM-O, a parametric object design tool; the Library Part Maker add-on for creating detailed Library objects; and Python API for customized and automated Archicad workflows.

When asked about the benefits of using Archicad with BIMcloud SaaS, Peter Snellman, Partner and Design Director at Tillberg Design said, “Working on the same Archicad model from different countries, we have fewer problems.”

“With Archicad Collaborate, you can start your project on BIMcloud SaaS, a secure cloud platform built for sharing and collaborating with your team — without additional hardware investments or IT experience,” Márton Kiss added. “Using Archicad‘s powerful and proven tools, you can design great buildings with your team and share them with customers and clients — anywhere in the world!”

Archicad Collaborate is now available in Asia Pacific except for China in the Graphisoft Store.

