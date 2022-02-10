GRAVITY GAME HUB LAUNCHES RAGNAROK ONLINE ASCENDANCE CBT

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GRAVITY GAME HUB (GGH) opens Closed Beta Test (CBT) for the highly anticipated MMORPG PC game Ragnarok Online Ascendance. Gamers from Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines can download the game at the Official Website .

Direct Download Link: https://ro.gnjoy.asia/download/

CBT Date: February 10, 2022 – February 14, 2022

All Players who have pre-registered can now preview and experience the iconic world of Rune Midgard. The game content follows the kRO classic 2002 version release closely. Players can also look forward to the following CBT Events.

CBT EVENTS FOR RAGNAROK ONLINE ASCENDANCE

EVENT 1: 20,000 FREE KAFRA POINTS

All Players who participate in the CBT will receive 20,000KP

EVENT 2: 300% EXP & DROP RATE EVENT

EXP & Drop rates will be increased up to 300% throughout the CBT period

To celebrate the CBT release, GGH has lined up a series of community streams during the limited CBT Period. Community events and official streaming schedules can be viewed on the GGH Ragnarok Online Ascendance Official Facebook Page. Pre-registration is still on-going and players can still Pre-Register to join the Official Launch!

DOWNLOAD THE GAME AND JOIN THE CBT TODAY

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia. Gravity Game Hub is a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) a developer and publisher of online and mobile games headquartered in South Korea. The company is the creator of the globally recognized Ragnarok Online with over 120 million users worldwide.



For more information on Ragnarok Online Ascendance, please visit the following websites:

Official Website: https://ro.gnjoy.asia

ROGGH Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokggh/

ROGGH Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ragnarokonlineggh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/GravityGameHub

Discord: https://discord.io/ragnarokggh