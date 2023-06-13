Graze Hilton Kuala Lumpur to Host the Spectacular Banquet of Hoshena

The first-of-its-kind dining experience is set to make its much-anticipated first debut in Asia Pacific.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Graze Hilton Kuala Lumpur is set to mesmerize its guests as it proudly becomes the first restaurant in Asia Pacific to host the extraordinary culinary experience, the Banquet of Hoshena. This unique and immersive dining adventure will transport guests to the enchanting world of Hoshena, offering a feast for the senses unlike anything seen before.



Banquet of Hoshena, a 3D immersive dining experience at Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Inspired by the captivating story of Hoshena, a courageous and audacious woman, and her people, the Banquet of Hoshena takes guests on a captivating journey through a mystical land. Set against the backdrop of a fascinating narrative, the experience seamlessly intertwines flavors, emotions, and a touch of magic, bringing to life the rich tapestry of Hoshena’s realm.

Throughout the one-of-a-kind show, guests will savor a sumptuous eight-course menu meticulously crafted to correspond with the storyline. Each dish represents a different emotion, harmoniously blending taste and storytelling.

Engrossed in a world where kings, queens, fairies, and volcanoes come alive on the table, guests will find themselves surrounded by enchanting sets, illusions, and clever props, elevating their sensory experience as they dine. Created by Nadine Behsir of Dinner Time Story, the show has already succeeded in London, Dubai, Stockholm, Kuwait, the USA, and Germany. This pop-up show is making its debut in Malaysia with DITS ASIA GROUP, a company that specializes in crafting extraordinary and unique human experiences across the globe.

“We are thrilled to announce that Graze, Hilton Kuala Lumpur will be the first restaurant in Asia Pacific to host the Banquet of Hoshena,” said Linda Pecoraro, General Manager of Hilton Kuala Lumpur. “This 3-D intriguing dining experience will transport guests to a realm of magic, where gastronomy and storytelling converge. We truly believe that this would be a spectacle that will thrill our young and young-at-heart guests. We are excited to bring this extraordinary event to Hilton Kuala Lumpur and invite everyone to embark on this enchanting dining adventure.”

The Banquet of Hoshena is set to launch in Graze Hilton Kuala Lumpur in July with tickets on sale starting June priced at RM450 nett per adult and RM360 nett per child. Family dining is encouraged on weekend, hence the Junior Hoshena kid’s menu is only available on Saturday and Sunday for lunch. Guests can enjoy the Premium Menu at RM650 nett per person. For diners wanting a vegetarian option, a complete vegetarian menu is available upon request.

The dining experience will showcase an eight course menu from starters, amuse bouche, soup, entrée, palate cleanser, main and dessert. Diners will enjoy signature creations using premium ingredients to ensure every bite is an exquisite explosion of flavours. From Fried Sicilian Lobster Arancini, Australian Wagyu MBS 6 Beef Medallion, Poached Chilean Black Cod to indulgent desserts of Sfere di Tiramisu, diners will be left wanting for more.

The dining experience promises to captivate and enthral all who attend, offering an opportunity to immerse themselves in an extraordinary tale woven through a carefully curated menu and a mesmerizing atmosphere. Dining sessions are as follow:

Lunch

Saturday and Sunday | 12.30pm to 2:00pm

Dinner

Tuesday to Sunday

First Seating | 6.30pm to 8.00pm

Second Seating | 8.30pm to 10.00pm