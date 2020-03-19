Great and beautiful: Zhang Weili defends UFC title

BEIJING, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by China.org.cn on China’s UFC Champion Zhang Weili and the qualities she embodies:

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Zhang Weili, the first ever Chinese UFC champion stunned the world last year with a 42-second TKO, rewriting the history book on Chinese fighters at the UFC. This year on local time March 7, Zhang successfully defended her UFC strawweight title in Las Vegas with a split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk who previously held the belt for over two years.

Many MMA fighters have described this 25-minute bout as one of the greatest of all time. Despite Jedrzejczyk’s pre-fight animosity, both fighters gave their all and deserve our respect regardless of the final result.

Zhang’s first name “Weili,” means “great and beautiful” in Chinese, which is an appropriate way to describe her. Her greatness comes not only from successfully defending her UFC strawweight title, but also from her display of great sportsmanship showing the grace of a true champion. In her post-fight interview, Zhang responded to the disparaging comments from her opponent, showing respect to the MMA as well as the athletic contest. “I don’t want any trash talk inside the cage. We are martial artists here. We need to respect each other, and set good examples for children. We are champions, not tyrants.” This was not a spur-of-the-moment response, as Zhang has repeatedly mentioned her hope to encourage the younger generation with her efforts and achievements.

Zhang is also “beautiful,” because in addition to the result, she truly cares about the shared future of mankind amid the epidemic. This January, Jedrzejczyk posted a photoshopped image of herself in a gas mask standing behind Zhang, mocking China while it tackled the COVID-19 outbreak. Zhang, on the other hand, replied that “To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of one’s character. People are dying, someone’s father, someone’s mother, someone’s child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger. But do not joke about what’s happening here.” COVID-19 has now been declared a pandemic and continues to rage in many countries. In order to get to the competition, Zhang had to travel via Thailand and the UAE. After defending her title, she noted that the fight against COVID-19 has become an issue concerning all mankind. Writing on her Weibo microblog, she said: “No matter where you come from, the mutual care and trust between people are our strongest immunity. Let’s fight together!”

Like her name, Zhang Weili is indeed “great and beautiful.” She proves herself through her powerful actions, remains passionate about her career and life, and feels sympathy with indiscriminate love. All of these qualities are also embodied in many females across China.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Great and beautiful: Zhang Weili defends UFC title

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2020-03/19/content_75833426.htm

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-and-beautiful-zhang-weili-defends-ufc-title-301026632.html