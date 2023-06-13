‘Great leader, statesman:’ PNP mourns death of former Senator Biazon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed sadness over the death of former senator and former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Rodolfo Biazon, who the police force said contributed to strengthening “the foundations of police and military institutions.”

On June 12, Biazon died at 88 due to pneumonia and lung cancer, according to Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon.

“The men and women in the uniformed services are forever grateful to Senator Biazon for the reforms that he introduced through legislation that continues to strengthen the foundations of the police and military institutions,” PNP said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“On countless occasions, we were witness to his leadership and courage on the battlefield to protect the freedom that our nation now enjoys,” it added.

The police force also highlighted Biazon’s loyalty to the country; he served as the AFP chief during late President Corazon Aquino’s administration and helped stop coup attempts of military rebels in 1987 and 1980, according to reports.

“As a professional soldier, he epitomized the undying virtue of unquestionable loyalty to God, country, and people to uphold the Constitution and the institutions that keep the Republic intact,” it added.

“The honor of his death and the life he lived is immortalized in the undying lines of the PMA (Philippine Military Academy) Hymn: When bells for us are rung, and our last taps are sung, let generations see our country free,” PNP said.

