Green Day, Fall Out Boy And Weezer’s ‘Hella Mega’ Australian Tour Has Been Cancelled

The Australian leg of the Hella Mega tour – which was set to feature Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weeezer – has been cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, a statement on the official Hella Mega twitter account confirmed that the tour was unable to go ahead in Australia and New Zealand due to “the uncertainty of the government Covid-19 travel restrictions, mass gatherings and most importantly for the safety of our fans, crew and staff.”

“We kept trying to put this piece of the puzzle together,” the statement read. “Unfortunately it’s just not possible.”

Refunds will be available directly from point of purchase for those who purchased tickets to the tour.

The cancellation of the Australian dates follows the bands pushing back the North American leg of the tour to 2021.

Announced back in February, the Australian leg of the tour was set to take place throughout November and include stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. New Zealand punks The Beths were set to support.

Of course, the Hella Mega tour is just one of many international tours that have been scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fellow emo-punk stalwarts My Chemical Romance, who reunited late last year after disbanding in 2013, were set to tour Australia as part of Download Festival this year before it was similarly cancelled due to COVID-19.