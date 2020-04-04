“Green Day reschedules Asian Tour to 2021”

Green Day has announced new dates for their Asian tour following the postponement due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

American rock band Green Day has announced new dates for their Asian tour following the postponement of its supposed shows this year due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

On Facebook, the group said that their Asian tour–which includes stops in Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore–has been rescheduled to 2021.

“ASIA… rescheduled dates are here! See you in 2021. Hold on to your tickets as they will be good for the new shows,” the band wrote.

Below are the new dates of Green Day’s Asian tour.

– Manila – March 13, 2021

– Taipei – March 16, 2021

– Hong Kong – March 19, 2021

– Bangkok – March 21, 2021

– Seoul – March 24, 2021

– Tokyo – March 26-27, 2021

– Osaka – March 29, 2021

– Singapore – April 1, 2021

Those who can’t make it to the new dates are advised to go the point of purchase for a refund.

Green Day was originally scheduled to hold their first concert in Manila on March 14, 2020 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City

The Asian tour is to promote their upcoming album, Father of All Mother F——, a follow-up to their 2016 record Revolution Radio.