Green Radar and Macro Systems team up to protect enterprise email and offer comprehensive solutions to mitigate localized network attacksGRHK x Macro Systems photo.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2023 – Green Radar (Hong Kong) Limited (“Green Radar” or “the Company”), and Macro Systems Limited (“Macro Systems”), a digital solution, consulting, and management services provider in Hong Kong, jointly announced that Macro Systems had adopted Green Radar’s grMail to provide the most suitable and comprehensive email security solutions for enterprise customers. In January 2023, grMail was named as a leader among email security service providers in Hong Kong and Singapore by market research company Frost & Sullivan. grMail provides comprehensive email security solutions that effectively intercept spam, viruses, malware, fake emails, phishing, CEO fraud, and other attacks via emails.

In recent years, various industries have faced multiple challenges on the I.T. front, such as a shortage of professional talent and resources. However, most companies have high requirements for I.T. efficiency and performance. Under this supply-demand problem, retaining professional I.T. talent has become extremely difficult. Companies lack of the workforce with relevant skills and knowledge to support the organization’s drive to adopt advanced technologies.

Cyberattacks are becoming more complex, especially as 75% of attacks currently originate from email, and an increasing number of enterprise-phishing attacks disguise with local languages, BEC attacks, and trending topics, which are big challenges for in-house I.T. personnel. Green Radar’s grMail is remediating such vulnerabilities shared by many companies. Through Green Radar’s Security Operations Center (SOC) and Macro Systems’ MSP service, A.I.-powered data can be seamlessly obtained from grMail. Operating 24×7 to enhance local threat intelligence, monitoring, and interception capabilities, establish security barriers, and diminish the impact of attacks, allowing enterprise customers to handle business without any concerns.

Mr. Kenneth Ma, Senior Vice President, Sales of Green Radar, said: “We are pleased to join hands with Macro Systems. Green Radar’s data shows that grMail has successfully intercepted many localized email attacks over the past year, protecting companies from unnecessary losses. On the other hand, hackers continue to launch attacks through a variety of patterns and content. Green Radar’s Email Threat Index (GRETI) in Q4 2022 has slightly decreased compared to the previous quarter, but companies cannot take it lightly. Enterprises from all walks of life need to raise awareness of preventing network attacks and taking precautions.”

Mr. Alex Lau, CEO of Macro Systems, said: “Cyberattacks and threat landscapes are constantly changing. Hong Kong enterprises will find it difficult to catch up and respond effectively solely based on their own hardware and software. Macro Systems provides customers with one-stop IT management services covering basic IT infrastructure, network security, the Internet of Things (IoT), A.I. etc. With Green Radar’s unique and targeted technology, our advanced and proactive monitoring and problem-solving solutions can help customers actively combat cyberattacks and protect important information, reducing the cost of handling related problems for enterprises.”

