Greenberg Traurig Adds Chia-Feng Lu as Shareholder in Health Care & FDA and Life Sciences in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has added Chia-Feng Lu as a shareholder in its Health Care & FDA Practice and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group . He will spend most of his time in Washington, D.C. and the Tokyo/Osaka area, but will also regularly visit the other parts of the U.S., such as Boston; as well as European countries. Lu focuses his multi-national practice on guiding life sciences companies and emerging technology companies in non-life sciences field through the regulatory and transactional law that applies to their products, technologies, services, and business strategies. He worked on several products based on Nobel-winning science in the past two decades respectively, and one of them has successfully reached the blockbuster status.

“Chiafeng brings a unique perspective that enhances our global capabilities in the health care and FDA space, and adds further depth to our growing Washington, D.C. team,” said Washington, D.C. Shareholder Nancy E. Taylor and Ft. Lauderdale Shareholder David C. Peck , co-chairs of the firm’s Healthcare & FDA Practice, in a joint statement. “Greenberg Traurig’s global platform aligns strategically with his practice and his work in Asia and the U.S. will serve as an important resource to our clients.”

Lu, who represents clients expanding to Asia, also regularly assists companies entering the U.S. or Europe. He has extensive experience and familiarity with business practice, the policy and regulatory systems in Asia, with strong emphasis on North Asia, among others, and often works with clients in local languages. Lu also sits on a number of advisory committees to the government, and has been an adjunct faculty to medical school and business school in leading institutes.

“Greenberg Traurig’s well-respected Health Care & FDA Practice and expansive global platform will enable me to serve my clients and contribute to the practice’s international presence,” Lu said. “The firm’s award winning Global Corporate Practice , Government Law & Policy, International Trade, and its equally impressive Intellectual Property & Technology Practice , were especially attractive to me when choosing Greenberg Traurig as the next step in my career. This platform can underscore a total solution concept to deal with this ever fluid global business and policy environment.” Lu comes from Baker McKenzie. He previously worked for a leading biotechnology company and a top ten pharmaceutical company’s headquarter.

“My work with clients with matters before the regulatory agencies and policy makers in key markets will prove valuable for clients facing uncertain regulatory hurdles during their global business planning. Because I will be in Washington, D.C., where many policies with global impacts are being made, clients will have direct access to me to navigate those uncharted waters,” Lu added. He advises on several strategic transactions and also assists investment banks, private equity firms, and venture capital groups in their evaluations of regulatory and policy developments to such uncertainty with respect to novel technology and compliance.

Lu received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.S., in Pharmacy from the National Taiwan University. Lu is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global100. The firm’s multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. It’s Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law

Media contact: Lourdes Brezo-Martinez, martinezl@gtlaw.con; +12128012131.