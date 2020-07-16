‘Greenilda vs. The Litterbugs’ a Halloween concert

Watch superhero Greenilda of the Green Planet as she wipes out the Litterbugs in the Halloween Family Concert at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Sunday, October 30 at 4 p.m. at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater).

The concert entitled “Greenilda vs. The Litterbugs” will feature the Metro Manila Concert Orchestra (MMCO) with Josefino Chino Toledo, conductor in a concert for children of all ages.

Now on its fifth year, the concert introduces the symphony orchestra and its music to children in a fun way. Pre-concert activities include the musical instruments petting zoo, wherein the children get to experience playing different orchestral instruments assisted by members of the MMCO, and trick or treats at the Little Theater and Main Theater lobbies at 2:30 p.m. The children are highly encouraged to come in their costumes. The concert is presented by CCP and the MMCO, and sponsored by Alveo Land.

For more information, call the CCP Music Division at 832-1125 local 1604 and 1605.