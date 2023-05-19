Greenland Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

– 1Q23 Gross Margin Improves 320 Basis Points Year-over-Year

– Cash and Cash Equivalents Rises 125% Year-over-Year to $15.4 Million

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland” or the “Company”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue was $22.1 million , compared with $29.3 million a year ago.

was , compared with a year ago. Gross margin was 24.9%, up 320 basis point from 21.7% a year ago on improved product mix.

was 24.9%, up 320 basis point from 21.7% a year ago on improved product mix. Net income was $2.5 million , compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was , compared with in the first quarter of 2022. Transmissions products sold were 36,841 units, compared with 41,902 units last year.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, “We delivered results in line with our expectations. Demand remained soft in the first quarter as a result of our clients ramping up their production after the end of China’s zero COVID policies and significant pent-up travel demand during this year’s Chinese New Year holiday. However we continued to drive higher profitability through improved mix of higher value products and increased operational efficiencies. We expect demand to improve in the second half of the year and continue to anticipate revenue growth for our core transmission business in 2023.”

Mr. Wang continued, “Our HEVI division of all-electric industrial heavy equipment continues to make progress in establishing our foundation, expanding market awareness and developing the team. I am pleased to announce that we have hired Dana Hopkins to lead our HEVI division as the Chief Operating Officer. Dana brings extensive senior leadership experience in the commercial industrial and material handling machinery industry and will be instrumental in helping us grow this new market and HEVI’s industry-leading position. Brand awareness and product interest continues to grow from potential customers, partners or authorities through our active participation in a series of trade shows along with our ongoing product pilots and demos. Overall, we believe 2023 will be a strong year for our company.”

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: “Our strategic shift towards higher value and more sophisticated transmission products continued to improve profitability, highlighted by a 320-basis point increase in gross margin year-over-year to 24.9% in the first quarter. This is a testament to our leadership position in the industry and effectiveness of our business strategies. Meanwhile, we’ve been focusing on cost management and operational efficiency while also continuing to invest in the HEVI infrastructure, talent, and technology in order to drive long-term growth. Finally, we maintained a robust balance sheet with $15.4 million cash on hand, up 125% from a year ago. With a solid balance sheet and growth strategies, we are confident in our ability to grow both core transmission business as well as our HEVI division and create significant value for shareholders.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $22.1 million, a decrease of 24% from $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to logistical and supply chain challenges due to the initial wave of covid cases following the end of China’s zero covid policies and significant pent-up demand related travel during this year’s Chinese New Year holiday. In addition, revenue was impacted by a stronger dollar relative to the Chinese RMB. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenues decreased by approximately 18% from the first quarter of 2022. The number of transmission products sold was 36,841 units, compared with 41,902 units in the first quarter of 2022.

Costs of goods sold were $16.6 million, a decrease of 28% from $22.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $5.5 million, compared with $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 24.9%, up 320 basis points from 21.7% in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland’s product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $3.1 million, compared with $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has focused on significantly streamlining costs over the past year, which has mostly offset increases in R&D investment and marketing activities related to the company’s expansion.

Income from operations was $2.4 million, compared with $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income was $2.5 million, compared with net income of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.11, compared with $0.16 per ordinary share in the first quarter of 2022.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company’s clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such statements reflect Greenland’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland’s expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022 (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 22,149,360 $ 29,306,957 COST OF GOODS SOLD 16,625,930 22,938,983 GROSS PROFIT 5,523,430 6,367,974 Selling expenses 387,485 639,647 General and administrative expenses 1,641,904 1,279,746 Research and development expenses 1,119,891 1,082,594 Total operating expenses $ 3,149,280 $ 3,001,987 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 2,374,150 $ 3,365,987 Interest income 30,393 12,562 Interest expense (66,493) (105,009) Loss on disposal of property and equipment – (404) Other income 417,382 261,032 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 2,755,432 $ 3,534,168 INCOME TAX 296,858 619,370 NET INCOME $ 2,458,574 $ 2,914,798 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 1,011,599 1,127,746 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES

HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES $ 1,446,975 $ 1,787,052 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): 317,332 373,910 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Greenland

technologies holding corporation and subsidiaries 212,352 248,082 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attributable to Noncontrolling

interest 104,980 125,828 Comprehensive income (loss) 1,659,327 2,035,134 Noncontrolling interest 1,116,579 1,253,574 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 12,978,504 11,329,530 NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF

THE COMPANY: Basic and diluted 0.11 0.16

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (IN U.S. DOLLARS) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,401,387 $ 16,295,695 Restricted cash 4,859,230 3,433,361 Short Term Investment 5,968,897 7,800,723 Notes receivable 28,979,885 28,748,879 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,005,569 and

$762,325, respectively 19,383,411 14,337,760 Inventories 22,502,791 23,096,382 Due from related parties-current 36,829,529 36,669,907 Advance to suppliers 626,646 412,766 Prepayments and other current assets 611,559 1,568,687 Total Current Assets $ 135,163,335 $ 132,364,160 Non-current asset Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net 15,165,621 15,585,214 Land use rights, net 3,632,351 3,639,067 Other intangible assets 133,422 147,465 Long term investment 300,000 250,000 Deferred tax assets 271,609 219,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,503,903 2,627,110 Other non-current assets 255,339 283,118 Total non-current assets $ 22,262,245 $ 22,751,181 TOTAL ASSETS $ 157,425,580 $ 155,115,341