Greenland Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland” or the “Company”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue was $90.8 million , compared with $98.8 million a year ago.

was , compared with a year ago. Gross margin was 21.8%, up 200 basis point from 19.8% in 2021 on improved product mix.

was 21.8%, up 200 basis point from 19.8% in 2021 on improved product mix. Net income was $6.6 million , compared with $7.3 million in 2021.

was , compared with in 2021. Transmissions products sold were 129,686 units, compared with 141,431 units last year.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, “Even though China’s zero covid restrictions put pressure on transmission product sales in the fourth quarter and the full year, we maintained our competitive position in the sector. Looking forward, we are beginning to see demand recover following the end of China’s zero covid restrictions. As a result, we anticipate revenue growth for our core transmissions business in 2023.”

Mr. Wang continued, “We continue to make progress with our HEVI division of all-electric industrial heavy equipment. I am proud to announce that we have multiple active product pilots and demos with flagship organizations such as United Rentals, Inc, the world’s largest equipment rental company. The product demand and growth potential we have witnessed further strengthens our resolve to continue investing in HEVI infrastructure, talent and technology. We will pioneer and lead the industry’s transition from heavy emission fossil fuels to cleaner alternative power.”

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: “Despite the challenging environment, our deliberate transition towards higher value transmission products helped improve our gross margin to 19.9% in the fourth quarter and 21.8% for the full year, representing a 380 and 200 basis point improvement year over year, respectively. Additionally, our balance sheet remains strong with $16.3 million cash on hand. Given our strong financials and significant growth potential we believe Greenland’s current market capitalization does not accurately reflect our true value.”

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Multiple Active Product Pilots: Greenland , through its HEVI subsidiary, has secured active product demos and pilots with market-leading organizations such as United Rentals, Inc.

, through its HEVI subsidiary, has secured active product demos and pilots with market-leading organizations such as United Rentals, Inc. Ramp Up of Assembly Site in Baltimore, Maryland : The initial US-based assembly site continues to ramp up its staff, procedures and equipment with the first machine expected to roll off the assembly line in Q2 2023.

The initial US-based assembly site continues to ramp up its staff, procedures and equipment with the first machine expected to roll off the assembly line in Q2 2023. Expansion of HEVI Leadership Team: Greenland continues to invest in HEVI by expanding and developing its leadership team including a new Chief Operating Officer to accelerate business development.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $90.8 million, a decrease of 8% from $98.8 million in 2021, primarily due to lower sales volume resulting from pandemic lockdowns in China and negative FX from a stronger dollar. The number of transmission products sold was 129,686 units, compared with 141,431 units in 2021. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenue decreased by approximately 3.7% from 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $71 million, a decrease of 10% from $79.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $19.8 million, a slight increase of 1.2% from $19.6 million in 2021. Gross margin was 21.8%, up 200 basis points from 19.8% in 2021, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland’s product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $13.9 million, compared with $11.3 million in 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 15.3%, compared with 11.5% in 2021. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher employee expense, increased marketing activities and higher legal and consultancy fees associated with the Company’s expansion.

Income from operations was $6 million, compared with $8.3 million in 2021.

Net income was $6.6 million, compared with $7.3 million in 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.30, compared with $0.58 in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 47% from $11.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $19.1 million, a decrease of 17% from $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower sales volume resulting from pandemic lockdowns in China and negative FX from a stronger dollar. The number of transmission products sold was 27,542 units, compared with 31,349 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenues decreased by approximately 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $15.3 million, a decrease of 21% from $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $3.8 million, compared with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 19.9%, up 380 basis points from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland’s product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, compared with $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 28.8%, compared with 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher employee expense, increased marketing activities and higher legal and consultancy fees associated with the Company’s expansion.

Loss from operations was $1.7 million, compared with $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $0.8 million, compared with net income of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both $0.08, compared with basic and diluted net income of $0.03 per ordinary share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 19,134,350 $ 22,939,906 $ 90,830,674 $ 98,839,900 COST OF GOODS SOLD 15,319,047 19,253,272 70,995,940 79,246,280 GROSS PROFIT 3,815,303 3,686,634 19,834,734 19,593,620 Selling expenses 950,626 470,694 2,630,226 1,868,156 General and administrative expenses 1,742,430 1,134,730 5,459,020 3,948,850 Research and development expenses 2,818,374 2,189,490 5,786,946 5,526,546 Total operating expenses $ 5,511,430 $ 3,794,914 $ 13,876,192 $ 11,343,552 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ (1,696,127) $ (108,280) $ 5,958,542 $ 8,250,068 Interest income 21,578 54,130 56,817 68,295 Interest expense (80,327) (78,905) (402,968) (587,264) (Loss) income on disposal of property and equipment (816) 2,744 (1,511) 1,785 Other income 286,926 548,082 1,705,506 1,378,597 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (1,468,766) $ 417,771 $ 7,316,386 $ 9,111,481 INCOME TAX (693,044) (1,359) 699,691 1,843,260 NET INCOME $ (775,722) $ 419,130 $ 6,616,695 $ 7,268,221 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 216,993 91,221 3,057,130 1,002,643 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES $ (992,715) $ 327,909 $ 3,559,565 $ 6,265,578 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): 2,402,406 1,506,491 (5,740,161) 1,476,710 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding

Corporation and subsidiaries 1,600,657 1,108,637 (3,845,818) 1,077,324 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Noncontrolling interest 801,749 397,854 (1,894,343) 399,386 Comprehensive income (loss) 607,942 1,436,546 (286,253) 7,342,902 Noncontrolling interest 1,018,742 489,075 1,162,787 1,402,029 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES

OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 12,657,590 11,329,530 11,886,876 10,840,638 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

COMPANY: Basic and diluted (0.08) 0.03 0.30 0.58

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (IN U.S. DOLLARS) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,295,695 $ 11,062,590 Restricted cash 3,433,361 6,738,302 Short Term Investment 7,800,723 2,105,938 Notes receivable 28,748,879 37,551,121 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $762,325 and

$859,319, respectively 14,337,760 15,915,002 Inventories 23,096,382 25,803,474 Due from related parties-current 36,669,907 39,679,565 Advance to suppliers 412,766 434,893 Prepayments and other current assets 1,568,687 14,518 Total Current Assets $ 132,364,160 $ 139,305,403 Non-current asset Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net 15,585,214 18,957,553 Land use rights, net 3,639,067 4,035,198 Other intangible assets 147,465 – Long term investment 250,000 – Deferred tax assets 219,207 141,623 Goodwill – 3,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,627,110 80,682 Other non-current assets 283,118 44,093 Total non-current assets $ 22,751,181 $ 23,263,039 TOTAL ASSETS $ 155,115,341 $ 162,568,442