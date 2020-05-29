GreenTree Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) (“GreenTree” or the “Company”), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced it has been added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective after U.S. markets close on Friday, May 29, 2020.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. The MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market. With 231 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free ﬂoat-adjusted market capitalization of the China equity universe.

Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree, commented, “I am delighted that GreenTree was recognized by MSCI and has been added in their China Small Cap Index. MSCI index has great influence and reference value in global capital market. I believe this reflects high recognition of business model and prospect of the company in global capital market, also the strength of our business, enormous growth opportunities, and our commitment to global capital markets. We are well-positioned to deliver on our mission to support our franchisees and employees, and to create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (“GreenTree” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 3,957 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in “World’s Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS’ 325”, published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship “GreenTree Inns” brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

