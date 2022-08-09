grentperez Releases New Single ‘Ego’ From Upcoming Mixtape

Sydney-based indie singer-songwriter grentperez has a healthy dose of new music coming our way. Not only has the Filipino-Australian artist announced that his new Trail Mix Tape is dropping next month, but he’s also given us a fresh taste of the tape in the form of the summery single ‘Ego’.

Written with tongue firmly in cheek, the folksy singalong sees grentperez ruminate on some highly relatable subject matter, as he takes aim at a mate who delights in rubbing people’s noses in their own success.

WATCH: grentperez – ‘Ego’

[embedded content]

“It’s meant to be a funny track about a mate who’s slowly getting over his head in confidence,” grentperez said in a statement.

‘Ego’ is the globe-trotting artist’s third cut from his forthcoming Trail Mix Tape project, coming hot on the heels of recent singles ‘Wishful Thinking’ and ‘Don’t Grow Up Too Fast’.

The mixtape is due to arrive in full on Friday, 30th September, promising a genre-bending concoction of musical treats that allow grentperez to explore new frontiers in sonics and production.

The release will be celebrated with a world tour, which includes Australian dates supporting Eric Nam, alongside an artist showcase at BIGSOUND 2022. You can peep grentperez’s full list of Aussie shows below and take his new tune ‘Ego’ for a spin above.

grentperez 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Monday, 5th September – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD *

Tuesday, 6th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW *

Wednesday, 7th September – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC *

Thursday, 8th September – BIGSOUND, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 9th September – Powerstation, Melbourne, VIC *

Saturday, 10th September – Powerstation, Melbourne, VIC *

Saturday, 17th September – UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, 22nd September – Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 24th September – Wanderer Festival, Sapphire Coast, NSW

Thursday, 29th September – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 30th September – The Lab, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 1st October – Mojos, Perth, WA

Thursday, 6th October – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

*supporting Eric Nam

Further Reading

BIGSOUND Announces Over 180 Artists For 21st Birthday Event

Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event

Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup