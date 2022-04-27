Greta Stanley Announces ‘Real Love In Real Life’ Tour

To support her sophomore album Real Love In Real Life, Greta Stanley is hitting the road!

The indie pop artist is hitting nine venues around the East Coast – the perfect opportunity to reconnect with fans in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria this July and August.

The album, due out this Friday (April 29), follows on from Greta’s breakthrough debut record Full Grown back in 2017. Since the release of that album, Greta has become a beloved Australian touring artist, who has thrived in front of crowds. And then the pandemic hit. Instead of touring, Greta turned her attention to her next creative project; ideas turned into sessions and sessions turned into Real Love In Real Life.

“Making my second album through a pandemic was hard to plan,” she has said in a statement.

“Rather than spending two-to-three weeks straight in a studio and nailing it out in one go, I did a day or two here and there whenever I could. This gave us time to really sit with the songs and feel very confident about each one before moving onto the next. I’m proud to have a finished record that I got to create with not only my friends and fellow locals of Far North Queensland, but people I really admire and trust in this industry.”

We recently were given a taste of Real Love In Real Life with the release of Greta’s dynamic track, ‘Red Earth Dirt’. You can check out the music video below:

Tickets for Greta Stanley’s album tour are on sale now, with the exception of the Ipswich date (which goes on sale Friday 3 June), via her label – Double Drummer.