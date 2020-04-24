“Gretchen Barretto shares birthday message for daughter Dominique”

Gretchen Barretto shared her birthday wish for her only daughter, Dominique Cojuangco.

On Instagram, the socialite and actress posted an old photo of them together, captioned with her touching message for her daughter.

“25 years of pure joy from our little one, Dominique. Happy Birthday, Baby love. Here’s to more tickle nights, singing, dancing, stage playing all over our home and oh, lots of drinking,” she said.

Responding to the post, Dominique said: “I love you, mama.”

Her aunt, actress Claudine Barretto, also took to Instagram to wish Dominique a happy birthday.

“Happy happy birthday to my Big baby Dominique,” she said.

“I [love you] more than you’ll ever know,” she added.

Dominique, a budding fashion designer, turned 25 on Wednesday, April 22.