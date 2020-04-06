“Gretchen Ho raffles off volleyball jersey for PPEs fundraiser”

TV host and volleyball player Gretchen Ho wants to raise funds to buy 2,500 PPEs for frontliners.

Doing her part in helping support all the frontliners working hard to fight the COVID-19 virus, Umagang Kay Ganda host Gretchen Ho shared on her Instagram account last April 5 that she will be raffling off one of her volleyball jerseys as part of a bundle which will help raise funds to buy more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontliners. One of Gretchen’s siblings, Justin Ho, is also a doctor at the Philippine General Hospital.

Before joining showbiz, Gretchen was a star player for the Ateneo Lady Eagles. She also played professional volleyball in the Philippine Super Liga where she played for two years until 2015. Gretchen is also the co-founder of the Beach Volleyball Republic along with Charo Soriano, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, and other professional volleyball players. The organization aims to promote the development and growth of beach volleyball in the Philippines.

In her Instagram post, Gretchen wrote, “#VolleyballCommunityGivesBack to #ServeOurFrontliners! I’ll be raffling off my Shakey’s V-League jersey as part of the MIDDLES BUNDLE.

All of us really started with Shakey’s V-League. They were the first ones to be really consistent with televising the games, even if the stands weren’t jampacked. We owe a lot to Shakey’s V-League for first believing in the potential of Philippine volleyball. They allowed our young selves to dream even further, that the sport can actually take us places. True enough, the Shakey’s V-League is now called the “Premiere Volleyball League” or the PVL, a semi-pro league that airs on ABS-CBN S+A.

For those who want to win this, you can buy a raffle ticket for only P300 each. More raffle tickets, more chances of winning! Proceeds will go to the procurement of 2500 PPEs for our frontliners. Please see the next photos for the mechanics. Visit @vcgbph for other options!! Tulong-tulong tayo! #Covid19 #Philippines”