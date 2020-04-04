“Gretchen Ho’s frontliner brother Justin gets featured on Al Jazeera”

Gretchen Ho is once again proud of the frontliner work her doctor brother has been doing to fight the COVID-19 virus.

With her brother Justin part of the frontliners at the Philippine General Hospital, Umagang Kay Ganda host Gretchen Ho has been vocal about how proud she is of her sibling for his tireless work which has taken him away from their family since last month because his work puts him in direct contact with patients who may or may not have the COVID-19 virus. Gretchen has also been encouraging her followers to focus on supporting the frontline workers instead of focusing on politicking issues which are now spreading in the country.

Last April 2, Gretchen once again took to Instagram to proudly share that her brother was recently interviewed by the independent news network channel Al Jazeera which is a major global news organization based in Doha, Qatar. Gretchen also shared snippets of the news feature on her Instagram Stories.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “My Soldier in the #Covid19 War

Just a little bit of #Happinews for today. Our family’s pride, my brother Justin Ho (@pediathleete) got featured on Al Jazeera! He’s an Infectious Diseases Pediatrician from PGH who now has to look into Adult cases as well due to lack in manpower.

We’ve all had to adjust. Nobody was prepared for this. But each second we waste in this war leads to more lives lost.

I just think we should bring back the spotlight to these frontliners instead of doing politics. The real enemy is the #CoronaVirus and not each other! Let’s all get our act together before it’s too late. Remember, we have their (doctors, nurses & patients) lives on the line.”