Gretta Ray Announces June National Tour Dates

Gretta Ray is bringing her 2021 album Begin To Look Around to life on stages nationwide this year. Pandemic aside, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Gretta flex like this in a headline capacity so there’s no doubt that fans are hanging out to make up for lost time come June.

The Begin To Look Around album tour is taking Gretta to Brisbane to start with, before travelling around the country throughout June, where things are wrapping up on the West Coast in Fremantle. Set to be an emotional set of music – new and old alike – it’s an opportunity for Gretta to reconnect with her fans and in some cases, reintroduce herself.

See dates and details for Gretta Ray’s national tour are on sale from 12pm local time today.

[embedded content]