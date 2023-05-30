Gretta Ray Confirms Second Album and Announces Headline Tour

Gretta Ray has announced that her second album Positive Spin will arrive on Friday, 18th August. Spearheaded by the single ‘Dear Seventeen’, the album follows her debut effort Begin To Look Around, which was released in 2021.

Ray has also locked in a national headline tour called The Big Pop Show; kicking things off at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday, 15th September (as part of Brisbane Festival), and finishing with a hometown matinee show at the Northcote Social Club on Sunday, 1st October.

Gretta Ray: ‘Heartbreak Baby’

[embedded content]

We’ve also gotten another glimpse of the full record with a new single titled ‘Heartbreak Baby’. It’s another polished pop effort from the singer, with a little more synth punch than previous releases.

“Being in pop music and being a woman in pop music… your perception of where you’re at can get very warped,” Ray shared in a statement about the new album. “I’m starting to really settle into my mid-20s… I feel stronger now than I ever have.”

“I am so much more equipped to do the job now, and to be this person now,” the singer continued. “I feel really empowered by the knowledge that I have gotten, over the years of experience that I have had in this industry.”

Gretta Ray 2023 The Big Pop Show

Friday 15th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday 16th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 22nd September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 23rd September – Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday 29th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Sunday 1st October – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne (u18 matinee)

Tickets on sale now via Gretta Ray.

