Gretta Ray Releases New Single ‘America Forever’, Featuring Maisie Peters and Carol Ades

Gretta Ray has returned with a new single titled ‘America Forever’, which features Maisie Peters and Carol Ades. It’s another cut from her upcoming second album Positive Spin, which will be out on Friday, 18th August.

“I’ve always felt extra creatively driven as soon as I touch down in L.A. – the energy there permits me to fully believe in myself and the art that I make,” Ray says of the track. “On my final day in L.A last March, I rocked up to a session with Carol Ades, and complained to her about having to fly home to Australia. I just wanted to stay in America, forever.”

Gretta Ray – ‘America Forever’ (feat. Maisie Peters & Carol Ades)

[embedded content]

The two artists spent the day in Ades’ living room writing, before taking a drive through Pasadena.

“When a certain place brings out the best version of yourself, it’s hard to leave it behind without feeling like you’re abandoning a piece of yourself,” Ray continues. “The more creatively liberated I am, the more I feel like me.”

It’s the third single taken from Postive Spin, following the reflective ‘Dear Seventeen’ and ‘Heartbreak Baby’. “Being in pop music and being a woman in pop music… your perception of where you’re at can get very warped,” Ray shared in a statement about the new album. “I’m starting to really settle into my mid-20s… I feel stronger now than I ever have.”

“I am so much more equipped to do the job now, and to be this person now,” the singer continued. “I feel really empowered by the knowledge that I have gotten, over the years of experience that I have had in this industry.”

Ray will head on on tour in support of the album throughout September and early October. See the dates and details below.

Gretta Ray 2023 The Big Pop Show

Friday 15th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday 16th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 22nd September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 23rd September – Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday 29th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Sunday 1st October – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne (u18 matinee)

Tickets on sale now via Gretta Ray.

