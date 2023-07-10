Grinspoon Add More Shows to 2023 ‘Easy Detention’ Tour

Grinspoon have added a handful more shows to their upcoming ‘Easy Detention’ tour, which will see them circle the country throughout October, November, and December. The band have added three new dates: at the Astor Theatre in Perth on Thursday, 23rd November, in Melbourne at the Forum on Friday, 22nd December, and the AEC Theatre in Adelaide on Saturday, 23rd December.

Eight shows were originally announced for the tour – six of those have now sold out, with limited tickets remaining for the others. Private Function and Byron Bay outfit Cupid & The Stupids will join them for the majority of the tour, with Press Club replacing Cupid… at the December shows.

Grinspoon: ‘Hard Act To Follow’

[embedded content]

“It is with a combustible excitement and overwhelming sense of humble joy that we announce three extra shows to the Easy Detention tour,” Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson shared in a statement. “Perth! We heard you, you get a Thursday night Astor Theatre with special AA upstairs access if you feel like bringing your mum and dad! Adelaide and Melbourne, you are getting extra special Christmas December shows filled with all the joy that the season brings, and penguins, snowflakes and eggnog.

“Thanks again for your outrageous support for this tour, it got us feeling all Taylor Swift-like.”

The tour is in celebration of two of the band’s albums: 1999’s Easy and 2002’s New Detention. It’ll all kick off on the Gold Coast on Sunday, 29th October.

Grinspoon Easy Detention 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 29th October – Miami Marketta Laneway, Yugambeh/Gold Coast SOLD OUT

Friday, 3rd November – City Hall, nipaluna/Hobart

Monday, 6th November – Forum, Naarm/Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday, 10th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane SOLD OUT

Saturday, 11th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Kaurna/Adelaide SOLD OUT

Friday, 17th November – Enmore Theatre, Gadigal/Sydney SOLD OUT

Saturday, 18th November – Nex, Mulubinba/Newcastle

Thursday, 23rd November – Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth NEW SHOW

Friday, 24th November – Astor Theatre, Boorloo/Perth SOLD OUT

Friday, 22nd December – Forum, Naarm/Melbourne NEW SHOW

Saturday, 23rd December – AEC Theatre, Kaurna/Adelaide NEW SHOW

Tickets to the new shows go on sale Thursday, 13th July.

Further Reading

Grinspoon Announce ‘Easy Detention’ 2023 Australian Tour

WATCH: Phil Jamieson Tells the Story Behind Each Track on His Solo Debut ‘Somebody Else’

PREMIERE: Phil Jamieson Emphasises the Hooks on Latest Solo Single ‘Lights On’