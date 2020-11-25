Grinspoon And Regurgitator Lead Scene & Heard Festival’s Stacked 2021 Lineup

Organisers of Newcastle festival Scene & Heard have announced it will return in 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic following successful events in 2018/2019.

Set to take take place Sunday, 21st February 2021 at Wickham Park in Newcastle, next year’s event boasts a truly stacked lineup of homegrown faves, with a hugely nostalgic bill that includes the likes of Grinspoon, Regurgitator, Ratcat, Frenzal Rhomb, COG, Killing Heidi and more.

The Don’t Come Monday stage will also feature the Discovery Daft Punk tribute show, Minx and more yet to be announced. Plus, there’ll be a bevy of food and drink options on hand – including the likes of Six String Brewing Co, Gordons, Smirnoff and more.

Organisers say the event will be held in a COVID-safe format that complies with relevant health and safety guidelines.

Check out the full lineup below. Pre-sale tickets will be available from next Tuesday, 1st December – sign up here.

Scene & Heard Festival 2021

Sunday, 21st February

Wickham Park, Newcastle

Grinspoon

Regurgitator

Ratcat

Frenzal Rhomb

COG

Killing Heidi

Custard

Caligula

DCM Stage featuring

Discovery ‘Daft Punk Tribute’ Show

Minx

+ more TBA