Grinspoon, Paul Kelly & More To Play Lismore One From The Heart Gig

Promoter Michael Chugg and Lismore Mayor, Cr Steve Krieg, have announced One From the Heart, a free concert for the people of Lismore as they continue to process the devastation of this year’s floods.

The event will take place at Lismore Showgrounds on Sunday, 15th May. The lineup includes Lismore locals Grinspoon, Byron Bay sibling trio The Buckleys, Sherbet’s Daryl Braithwaite, Paul Kelly and his nephew Dan Kelly, Sydney indie pop duo Lime Cordiale and more.

One From the Heart is free for residents of the most affected postcodes: 2471, 2472 and 2480. Families from these localities can order four tickets now from Moshtix. People outside of the postcodes can attend by buying a ticket. One-thousand tickets will go on sale at 8am on Saturday, 30th April.

“About a week after the second flood hit us on March 30, I was talking with Council staff about what we could do to lift community spirits,” said Lismore Mayor, Steve Krieg, who lost his family home and business in the floods. “What we needed was a line in the sand moment that would mark a shift in the community’s mood of shock to begin the long hard road of rebuilding and restoring our homes and our community.”

“The idea and reasoning behind staging a concert resonated to me,” said Chugg, founder of Chugg Entertainment. “This was not about raising money but raising the community’s spirits.”

One From the Heart

Sunday, 15th May – Lismore Showgrounds

The Buckleys

Darlinghurst

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly

Daryl Braithwaite

Sheppard

Lime Cordiale

Jon Stevens

Grinspoon

