Grinspoon & You Am I Lead Huge Spring Loaded 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 17, 2020

Spring Loaded is making its grand return in 2020 for all the lovers of straight up 90s Aussie rock, and its 2020 lineup is truly one to be reckoned with.

Headlining the bill is Grinspoon and You Am I, whose success in the 90s and impact over Australian music truly cannot be overstated.

Joining them are the likes of Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, Tumbleweed and plenty more.

Spring Loaded will be hitting two locations later this year, taking place in Sydney in May and Bribie Island in June. The lineup varies between locations, but Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt and Screamfeeder will be playing both locations.

Last year’s Spring Loaded was headlined by Spiderbait, Something For Kate and Jebediah.

Registration for pre-sale is currently open, with tickets going on sale Monday, 24th February.

Check out the full lineup, venue info and all ticketing info below.

Spring Loaded 2020 Full Lineup

*playing Sydney only

^playing Sandstone Point only

Grinspoon

You Am I

Regurgitator^

Shihad^

Magic Dirt

Frenzal Rhomb*

Custard*

Tumbleweed*

The Fauves^

The Meanies^

Screamfeeder

Caligula^

and

MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall

Spring Loaded 2020

Tickets on sale Monday, 24th February

Sunday, 9th May

Royal Randwick, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 20th June

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

Tickets: Official Website