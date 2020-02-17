Grinspoon & You Am I Lead Huge Spring Loaded 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 17, 2020
Spring Loaded is making its grand return in 2020 for all the lovers of straight up 90s Aussie rock, and its 2020 lineup is truly one to be reckoned with.
Headlining the bill is Grinspoon and You Am I, whose success in the 90s and impact over Australian music truly cannot be overstated.
Joining them are the likes of Regurgitator, Shihad, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, Tumbleweed and plenty more.
Spring Loaded will be hitting two locations later this year, taking place in Sydney in May and Bribie Island in June. The lineup varies between locations, but Grinspoon, You Am I, Magic Dirt and Screamfeeder will be playing both locations.
Last year’s Spring Loaded was headlined by Spiderbait, Something For Kate and Jebediah.
Registration for pre-sale is currently open, with tickets going on sale Monday, 24th February.
Check out the full lineup, venue info and all ticketing info below.
[embedded content]
Spring Loaded 2020 Full Lineup
*playing Sydney only
^playing Sandstone Point only
Grinspoon
You Am I
Regurgitator^
Shihad^
Magic Dirt
Frenzal Rhomb*
Custard*
Tumbleweed*
The Fauves^
The Meanies^
Screamfeeder
Caligula^
and
MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall
Spring Loaded 2020
Tickets on sale Monday, 24th February
Sunday, 9th May
Royal Randwick, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 20th June
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island
Tickets: Official Website