Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson Announces 2020 Australian Shows

Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson has announced four intimate Australian dates in New South Wales and Queensland for this August, with shows booked in Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast. The acoustic shows will see Jamieson performing stripped-back versions of classic Grinspoon cuts along with a selection of solo material.

“It’s a winter miracle… I am doing shows in front of people. These wonderful venues are going to host me (and you) in a super intimate COVIDSAFE environment this August,” commented Jamieson in a tweet announcing the dates. “YES! Guitars! LOUD! With people! In. A. Room. Super duper fun times.”

The shows will presumably all be seated, with a limited capacity – the Sydney date lists a limit of 50 patrons, with an early and a late seating, while the Gold Coast date will host 100. Punters will be required to adhere to all social distancing measures.

See tour dates below. Tickets are on sale tomorrow.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Phil Jamieson August 2020 Shows

Saturday, 8th August (w/ Lisa Caruso)

The Lansdowne, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 27th August (w/ Dana Gehrman)

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 28th August (w/ Dana Gehrman)

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 29th August (w/ Dana Gehrman)

Solbar, Maroochydore

Tickets: Oztix