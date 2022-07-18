Groove Armada Announce 25th Anniversary Australian Tour

British big beat veterans Groove Armada have announced an Australian tour for this November, with the duo playing three massive shows: in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. See dates below – tickets are on sale are on sale this Thursday (21st July) at 9am.

It’s the ‘Superstylin” hitmakers’ first run of Aussie shows in over a decade. Andy Cato and Tom Findlay last brought their high-energy live experience Down Under in 2010, when they performed both as part of the Big Day Out lineup in the summer, and Parklife later in the year, along with a handful of their own headline shows.

Groove Armada’s Tour Celebrates 25 Years Since They Began Releasing Music

[embedded content]

Back in April, Groove Armada embarked on a UK tour celebrating 25 years since they began releasing music, in 1997. At the time, they revealed it would be their final full tour of the UK ever. Given that, it would seem that the duo’s upcoming tour could well be one of the last chances Aussie fans get to catch Groove Armada in action.

The tour also comes in support of Groove Armada’s ninth album, Edge of Horizon. The album arrived back in 2020, featuring collaborations with Nick Littlemore (of PNAU, Empire of the Sun, et al), Todd Edwards, James Alexander Bright, Paris Brightledge and more.

Groove Armada 2022 Australian Tour

Thursday, 17th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, 18th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, 20th November – Kings Park & Botanic Gardens, Perth