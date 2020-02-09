Groovin The Moo Announces 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 10, 2020

Everyone’s favourite rural festival, Groovin The Moo, is making its huge return in 2020, and now we finally know what massive acts will be gracing the tour.

GTM have scored themselves some massive and diverse artists in Gang of Youths and The Veronicas. On top of that, there’s a stack of international acts playing like Darude, Kelis and Bhad Bhabie to name just an unexpected few.

Additionally, a stack of local legends will be playing too, like Tones and I, Kira Puru and Slowly Slowly. Of course, Dope Lemon gave themselves away as playing the festival back in January.

Taking place across April and May, Groovin The Moo will be hitting the usual spots in Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Bunbury, Annandale and Maitland.

Check out the full lineup, and all important info, below.

Groovin The Moo 2020 Full Lineup

AJ TRACEY (UK)

BHAD BHABIE (USA)

BLANCO BROWN (USA)

THE CAT EMPIRE

CHANNEL TRES (USA)

CLAIRO (USA)

DARUDE (FIN)

DOPE LEMON

E^ST

GANG OF YOUTHS

HAYDEN JAMES

KELIS (USA)

KIRA PURU

MALLRAT

MANU CROOKS

MAXO KREAM (USA)

RUBY FIELDS

SAN CISCO

SLOWLY SLOWLY

SUGARHILL GANG (USA)

SUPERGRASS (UK)

TONES AND I

THE VERONICAS

WAAX

YBN CORDAE (USA)

With hosts:

JAWBREAKERS

MAI

Plus triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce and Handpicked artists and Community programs to be announced

Groovin The Moo 2020

Tickets on sale:

Tuesday 11 February, 8AM local time (Bendigo | Bunbury | Canberra)

Wednesday 12 February, 8AM local time (Maitland | Townsville | Wayville)

Friday, 24th April

Adelaide Showground, Wayville

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 25th April

Exhibition Park In Canberra, Mitchell

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 26th April

Hay Park, Bunbury

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 2nd May

Prince Of Wales Showground, Bendigo

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 3rd May

Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Ground, Annandale

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 9th May

Maitland Showground, Maitland

Tickets: Moshtix