Groovin The Moo Announces 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 10, 2020
Everyone’s favourite rural festival, Groovin The Moo, is making its huge return in 2020, and now we finally know what massive acts will be gracing the tour.
GTM have scored themselves some massive and diverse artists in Gang of Youths and The Veronicas. On top of that, there’s a stack of international acts playing like Darude, Kelis and Bhad Bhabie to name just an unexpected few.
Additionally, a stack of local legends will be playing too, like Tones and I, Kira Puru and Slowly Slowly. Of course, Dope Lemon gave themselves away as playing the festival back in January.
Taking place across April and May, Groovin The Moo will be hitting the usual spots in Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Bunbury, Annandale and Maitland.
Check out the full lineup, and all important info, below.
Groovin The Moo 2020 Full Lineup
AJ TRACEY (UK)
BHAD BHABIE (USA)
BLANCO BROWN (USA)
THE CAT EMPIRE
CHANNEL TRES (USA)
CLAIRO (USA)
DARUDE (FIN)
DOPE LEMON
E^ST
GANG OF YOUTHS
HAYDEN JAMES
KELIS (USA)
KIRA PURU
MALLRAT
MANU CROOKS
MAXO KREAM (USA)
RUBY FIELDS
SAN CISCO
SLOWLY SLOWLY
SUGARHILL GANG (USA)
SUPERGRASS (UK)
TONES AND I
THE VERONICAS
WAAX
YBN CORDAE (USA)
With hosts:
JAWBREAKERS
MAI
Plus triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce and Handpicked artists and Community programs to be announced
Groovin The Moo 2020
Tickets on sale:
Tuesday 11 February, 8AM local time (Bendigo | Bunbury | Canberra)
Wednesday 12 February, 8AM local time (Maitland | Townsville | Wayville)
Friday, 24th April
Adelaide Showground, Wayville
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 25th April
Exhibition Park In Canberra, Mitchell
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, 26th April
Hay Park, Bunbury
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 2nd May
Prince Of Wales Showground, Bendigo
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, 3rd May
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Ground, Annandale
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 9th May
Maitland Showground, Maitland
Tickets: Moshtix