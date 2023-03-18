Groovin The Moo: Nothing But Thieves and Genesis Owusu Replace Omar Apollo and Skepta

There’s been a significant shake-up to the 2023 Groovin The Moo lineup. International headliners Omar Apollo and Skepta have abandoned their Australian tour plans and UK rockers Nothing But Thieves and Ghana-via-Canberra indie hip hop artist Genesis Owusu have stepped in as replacements.

Promoters kept mum about why the London grime artist Skepta and the US alt-R&B singer-songwriter Apollo were no longer set to appear at GTM, writing on social media that they’ve “unfortunately cancelled their Australian tours.”

Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

[embedded content]

Groovin The Moo will host events in six regional locations during April and early May, kicking off at Adelaide Showground on Friday, 21st April. The festival moves through Maitland, NSW, Mitchell, ACT, Bendigo, VIC and Warana, QLD, before wrapping up at Hay Park in Bunbury, WA, on Saturday, 6th May.

Despite the loss of Skepta and Apollo, the lineup is rich with international performers, including crowd favourites alt-J, Fatboy Slim and Denzel Curry and buzz acts like Hottest 100 debutant Eliza Rose, Canadian rapper bbno$ and US pop singer Slayyyter.

Local representatives include festival veterans Amy Shark, The Chats, Confidence Man, Ocean Alley, Slowly Slowly and Ball Park Music, as well as buzzy newcomers Barkaa and Royel Otis and a trio of teens: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Teenage Dads and Teenage Joans.

Groovin The Moo 2023

Nothing But Thieves – JUST ADDED

Genesis Owusu – JUST ADDED

alt-J (UK)

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

bbno$ (Can)

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry (USA)

Eliza Rose (UK)

Fatboy Slim (UK)

Laurel (UK)

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo (USA)

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta (UK)

Slayyyter (USA)

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May (UK)

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Dates & Venues

Friday, 21st April – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Exhibition Park, Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, 29th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

Tickets on sale now via www.gtm.net.au or www.moshtix.com.au

