Groovin The Moo Reveals 2020 Lineup Announcement Date

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 28, 2020
There’s been lots of anticipation surrounding one of Australia’s most loved festivals, Groovin The Moo, and now we know when we’ll be getting their sure-to-be-stellar 2020 lineup.
The festival revealed over the weekend that their 2020 lineup will be with us Monday, 10th February, so be sure to pencil that in and keep your eyes and ears posted.
So far, we only have one clue has to who will be playing the bill and that’s because the act basically outed themselves. Dope Lemon, Angus Stone’s side project, recently said in a newsletter that his fans will see him “at Groovin The Moo this April.” So…yeah.
We also have the dates for the festival, which you can check out below.
Stay tuned for the lineup come Monday, 10th February.
Groovin The Moo 2020
Friday, 24th April
Adelaide Showground, Wayville
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 25th April
Exhibition Park In Canberra, Mitchell
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, 26th April
Hay Park, Bunbury
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 2nd May
Prince Of Wales Showground, Bendigo
Tickets: Moshtix
Sunday, 3rd May
Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Ground, Annandale
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 9th May
Maitland Showground, Maitland
Tickets: Moshtix