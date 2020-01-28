Groovin The Moo Reveals 2020 Lineup Announcement Date

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 28, 2020

There’s been lots of anticipation surrounding one of Australia’s most loved festivals, Groovin The Moo, and now we know when we’ll be getting their sure-to-be-stellar 2020 lineup.

The festival revealed over the weekend that their 2020 lineup will be with us Monday, 10th February, so be sure to pencil that in and keep your eyes and ears posted.

So far, we only have one clue has to who will be playing the bill and that’s because the act basically outed themselves. Dope Lemon, Angus Stone’s side project, recently said in a newsletter that his fans will see him “at Groovin The Moo this April.” So…yeah.

We also have the dates for the festival, which you can check out below.

Stay tuned for the lineup come Monday, 10th February.

Groovin The Moo 2020

Friday, 24th April

Adelaide Showground, Wayville

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 25th April

Exhibition Park In Canberra, Mitchell

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 26th April

Hay Park, Bunbury

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 2nd May

Prince Of Wales Showground, Bendigo

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 3rd May

Murray Sports Complex – Townsville Cricket Ground, Annandale

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 9th May

Maitland Showground, Maitland

Tickets: Moshtix