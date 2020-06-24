Gross international reserves hit record $93.9B in May

THE country’s gross international reserves (GIR) hit a new all-time high of $93.29 billion at the end of May boosted by the central bank’s foreign exchange operations and government’s foreign currency deposits.

Preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed on Tuesday night that the amount was 2.57 percent and 9.29 percent higher than those posted a month and a year earlier, respectively.

The figure exceeded the previous all-time-high reserves level of $90.94 billion in April as well as the $90 billion projection of the central bank for this year.

In a statement, the BSP said that the month-on-month expansion reflected inflows mainly from the national government’s (NG) foreign currency deposits with the Bangko Sentral of proceeds from its issuance of global bonds, and the central bank’s foreign exchange operations.

“These inflows were partly offset, however, by the foreign currency withdrawals made by the NG to pay its foreign currency debt obligations,” it added.