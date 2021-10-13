Gross intl reserves fall to 2-month low in Sept

The country's gross international reserves (GIR) fell to a two-month low of $107.156 billion at the end of September because of the national government's debt servicing and the reduced price of gold, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The total was 0.74-percent smaller than the $107.96 billion recorded at the end of August 2021, but 6.68 percent more than the $100.44 billion reported a year ago, preliminary data released by the central bank on Wednesday showed.

The sum at the end of September was the lowest since it was $107.151 billion at the end of July this year.

“The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level was attributed mainly to the debt service payment of the national government's foreign currency debt obligations and downward adjustment in the value of the BSP's gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market,” the Bangko Sentral explained.

Based on the data, the country's gold reserves were $8.84 billion at the end of September, down from $9.15 billion and $11.59 billion a month and a year earlier, respectively.

The current dollar reserves figure, the BSP pointed out, “represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer.” It also covers 10.8 months of imports, up from 10.5 months a year ago; 7.6 times the country's short-term foreign debt based on original maturity; and 5.2 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

The difference between GIR and total short-term liabilities, known as net international reserves, plunged to $107.15 billion at the end of September, sliding from $107.96 billion the previous month.

The Bangko Sentral expects these reserves to reach $114 billion this year. This equates to 11.1 months of import cover.

The revised forecast is lower than the prior estimate of $115 billion “to take into account outflows from foreign currency withdrawals of the national government from its deposits with the BSP to pay its foreign currency obligations and fund various expenditures,” the central bank noted.

It further stressed that the outlook included the infusion of $2.8 billion in Special Drawing Rights after the International Monetary Fund's distribution to member nations on August 23 this year.