Gross intl reserves hit $108B at end-August

The country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level increased to $108.05 billion at the end of August from $107.15 billion in the previous month, preliminary data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

The central bank on Monday attributed the increase in the reserves to the additional allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) to the country amid the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to increase global liquidity.

BSP noted, however, that this was partially offset by the government’s foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with BSP as it settled foreign currency debt obligations and various expenditures, along with the central bank’s net foreign exchange operations.

The latest GIR level “represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer,” according to BSP.

It is likewise equivalent to 12.3 months worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income and is also about 7.8 times of the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.4 times based on residual maturity.

Meanwhile, BSP reported that net international reserves (NIR) also rose to $108.04 billion in August from $107.15 billion in July.

NIR is the difference between the GIR and total short-term liabilities.



