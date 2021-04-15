Group assures enough supply of pork

THE Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA) has committed to continuously provide ample supply of pork at affordable prices, following the reduction of import duty and the expansion of the minimum access volume (MAV) for the commodity.



However, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) said that the government’s increasing the MAV for pork imports to over 400 million kilos is much higher than the

predicted 150 million kilos shortfall of pork supply.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary William Dar, MITA President Jesus Cham made the firm commitment for as long as the 5 percent import duty for pork is maintained.

“We commit to supply 100 full container load headless carcass six-way cut at P200 per kilo ex-cold storage warehouses. Each container is roughly equivalent to 250 heads. [The] price is for a whole set comprising of two fore-ends, two middles and two whole legs. [The price] P200 is roughly equivalent to a liveweight price of P150 or better… This price allows the retailer to sell at/below SRP (suggested retail price),” Cham explained.

MITA noted that traders and retailers can also purchase and pick up products at designated cold storage warehouses.

“We leave to DA (Department of Agriculture) to look after downstream pricing to keep retail prices in line with SRP. This is an initial offer and we will have more loads as more members and importers are enlisted to support this endeavor,” Cham said.

“We hope that DA, the legislators and stakeholders may rest assured of our sincerity and earnestness to help our consumers and the economy,” he added.

Sinag alleges excess imports

Speaking during Thursday’s Senate inquiry hearing on the issue of food security crisis and the African swine fever (ASF), Sinag presented data on the expected pork supply shortage for the year. Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), it said that the country will fall short of 150.275 million kilos of pork.

Based on Sinag’s computation, the said increase in MAV allocation is equivalent to 400 million kilos or 8 million heads. It explained that pork parts under MAV is composed of loin (7.2 kilos), shoulder (14.5 kilos), belly (13 kilos), tenderloin (0.9 kilos), hamleg (13.5 kilos), which is equivalent to at least 50 kilos. Thus, a 50-kilo hog meat over 400 million kilos of pork imports is 8 million heads.

Sinag then urged the government to implement policies based on data and official records.

It noted that as of January 2021, inventory of backyard hog raisers’ stocks was at 6.9 million heads. “Therefore, the DA importation of 8 million heads is way above the current hog inventory of our backyard hog raisers of 6.9 million heads.”

“It is not 50 percent of stocks. It is not 70 percent of stocks. But, it is more than the current stocks of our backyard hog raisers,” it added.

Furthermore, Sinag, one of the strongest lobby groups in the country’s agriculture sector, claimed that a syndicate within the DA and the government will likely earn kickbacks of at least P5 to P7 per kilo of imported pork or up to P6 billion “tongpats” a year.

It also questioned the DA’s imposition of an SRP on imported pork. At a 5-percent tariff rate, the retail price should only be at P138.96 per kilo, while pork brought in at 40 percent tariff should be sold at P185.30 per kilo.

Under the DA’s new SRP, however, pork belly (liempo) shall be sold at P350 per kilo while pork ham (kasim) at P270 per kilo, which Sinag showed to be higher than its computations.